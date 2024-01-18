Recommended interim dividend of INR 53/- (Rupees Fifty- Three only) per equity share having a face value of INR 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, for the financial year 2024-25. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Board has fixed Wednesday, November 27, 2024, as the record date. The said Interim Dividend will be paid/dispatched on or before December 12, 2024, subject to applicable taxes.