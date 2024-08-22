We hereby submit Newspaper Publication of Notice of the 33rd Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday, September 05, 2024 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means. We hereby submit revised intimation of Book Closure. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024) We hereby submit Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report issued by Rishit Shah, Proprietor of Rishit Shah & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries on remote e-voting prior to the 33rd AGM and e-voting at the 33rd AGM. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024)