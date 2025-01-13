Murae Organisor Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
49.42
12.34
12.34
6.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.42
6.37
4.39
8.33
Net Worth
55.84
18.71
16.73
14.5
Minority Interest
Debt
0
8.74
8.74
11.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Liabilities
55.84
27.46
25.48
25.84
Fixed Assets
0
0.48
0.58
0.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
44.13
26.95
24.84
25.02
Inventories
12.18
13.13
12.25
15.46
Inventory Days
212.55
137.35
Sundry Debtors
10.74
8.39
15.04
10.67
Debtor Days
260.96
94.79
Other Current Assets
85.23
6.56
0.87
0.91
Sundry Creditors
-0.06
0.85
-1.21
-1.29
Creditor Days
20.99
11.46
Other Current Liabilities
-63.96
-1.98
-2.11
-0.73
Cash
11.71
0.03
0.05
0.06
Total Assets
55.84
27.46
25.47
25.84
