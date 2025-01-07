iifl-logo-icon 1
Murae Organisor Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.02
(-2.42%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

21.03

41.08

55.1

50.7

yoy growth (%)

-48.79

-25.44

8.69

173.07

Raw materials

-25.04

-46.27

-50.36

-46.21

As % of sales

119.03

112.62

91.38

91.15

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.29

-0.3

-0.38

As % of sales

0.19

0.71

0.54

0.75

Other costs

-0.37

-2.27

-3.2

-0.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.78

5.54

5.81

1.57

Operating profit

-4.42

-7.76

1.23

3.3

OPM

-21.01

-18.89

2.24

6.5

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.12

-0.09

-0.03

Interest expense

-0.08

-0.93

-0.96

-1.03

Other income

7.7

8.93

2.27

0.05

Profit before tax

3.08

0.11

2.44

2.27

Taxes

-0.85

-0.02

-0.62

-0.61

Tax rate

-27.82

-24.99

-25.75

-27.03

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.22

0.08

1.81

1.66

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.22

0.08

1.81

1.66

yoy growth (%)

2,420.56

-95.13

9.26

1,435.81

NPM

10.57

0.21

3.29

3.27

