Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
21.03
41.08
55.1
50.7
yoy growth (%)
-48.79
-25.44
8.69
173.07
Raw materials
-25.04
-46.27
-50.36
-46.21
As % of sales
119.03
112.62
91.38
91.15
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.29
-0.3
-0.38
As % of sales
0.19
0.71
0.54
0.75
Other costs
-0.37
-2.27
-3.2
-0.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.78
5.54
5.81
1.57
Operating profit
-4.42
-7.76
1.23
3.3
OPM
-21.01
-18.89
2.24
6.5
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.12
-0.09
-0.03
Interest expense
-0.08
-0.93
-0.96
-1.03
Other income
7.7
8.93
2.27
0.05
Profit before tax
3.08
0.11
2.44
2.27
Taxes
-0.85
-0.02
-0.62
-0.61
Tax rate
-27.82
-24.99
-25.75
-27.03
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.22
0.08
1.81
1.66
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.22
0.08
1.81
1.66
yoy growth (%)
2,420.56
-95.13
9.26
1,435.81
NPM
10.57
0.21
3.29
3.27
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.