SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹2.12
Prev. Close₹2.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹59.66
Day's High₹2.19
Day's Low₹2.02
52 Week's High₹3.03
52 Week's Low₹1.04
Book Value₹3.35
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)192.4
P/E209
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
49.42
12.34
12.34
6.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.42
6.37
4.39
8.33
Net Worth
55.84
18.71
16.73
14.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
21.03
41.08
55.1
50.7
yoy growth (%)
-48.79
-25.44
8.69
173.07
Raw materials
-25.04
-46.27
-50.36
-46.21
As % of sales
119.03
112.62
91.38
91.15
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.29
-0.3
-0.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
3.08
0.11
2.44
2.27
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.12
-0.09
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.85
-0.02
-0.62
-0.61
Working capital
-0.19
5.2
4.82
11.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-48.79
-25.44
8.69
173.07
Op profit growth
-43.02
-726.78
-62.48
540.6
EBIT growth
201.86
-69.27
2.87
494.39
Net profit growth
2,420.56
-95.13
9.26
1,435.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Bhumishth Narendrabhai Patel
Whole Time Director & CFO
Payal Bhumishth Patel
Independent Director
Bhavik Shantilal Patel
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Dahyabhai Mafatlal Patel
Independent Director
Sumitkumar Patel
Additional Director
Premaram Patel
Additional Director
Sanjaykumar Nai
Additional Director
Vijaykumar Patel
Managing Director
Tilva Manthan
Additional Director
Vinodbhai Rajabhai Bhadarka
Additional Director
Khyati Kanaiyalal Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sangita Rajpurohit
Additional Director
Krunalbhai Desai
Summary
Murae Organisor Limited was originally incorporated as Earum Pharmaceuticals Private Limited on July 26, 2012 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Further, Company was converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Earum Pharmaceuticals Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 23, 2019 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in the pharmaceutical business involving marketing, trading and distribution of wide range of pharmaceutical formulation products such as anti-biotic drugs, anti-malarial drugs, anti-allergic & anti cold drugs, analgesic/ anti-pyretic & anti inflammatory drugs, dermatology products, cerebral activator drugs, neurological drugs, gastro intestinal drugs, steroids, gynecology drugs, calcium, multivitamins, anti-oxidants and injections. At present, the company offers around 125 pharmaceutical formulation products, of which around 24 products are marketed under its own brand name, the manufacturing of which is outsourced by the company to third parties. Apart from pharmaceutical formulation products, the company also deals in trading of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) such as Levofloxacin Hemihdrate IP Albendazol IP, Amoxicillin Trihydrate IP etc.In June 2019, the Company raised equity funds from public through IPO aggregating to Rs 6.65 Crore and by issuing 18,48,000 Equity Shares.
The Murae Organisor Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.07 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Murae Organisor Ltd is ₹192.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Murae Organisor Ltd is 209 and 0.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Murae Organisor Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Murae Organisor Ltd is ₹1.04 and ₹3.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Murae Organisor Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -10.60%, 3 Years at -37.33%, 1 Year at 41.22%, 6 Month at 29.81%, 3 Month at 57.14% and 1 Month at -1.88%.
