iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Murae Organisor Ltd Share Price

2.07
(-0.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.12
  • Day's High2.19
  • 52 Wk High3.03
  • Prev. Close2.09
  • Day's Low2.02
  • 52 Wk Low 1.04
  • Turnover (lac)59.66
  • P/E209
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value3.35
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)192.4
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Murae Organisor Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

2.12

Prev. Close

2.09

Turnover(Lac.)

59.66

Day's High

2.19

Day's Low

2.02

52 Week's High

3.03

52 Week's Low

1.04

Book Value

3.35

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

192.4

P/E

209

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Murae Organisor Ltd Corporate Action

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Sep, 2024

arrow

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

Murae Organisor Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Murae Organisor Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:07 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Murae Organisor Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

49.42

12.34

12.34

6.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.42

6.37

4.39

8.33

Net Worth

55.84

18.71

16.73

14.5

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

21.03

41.08

55.1

50.7

yoy growth (%)

-48.79

-25.44

8.69

173.07

Raw materials

-25.04

-46.27

-50.36

-46.21

As % of sales

119.03

112.62

91.38

91.15

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.29

-0.3

-0.38

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

3.08

0.11

2.44

2.27

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.12

-0.09

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.85

-0.02

-0.62

-0.61

Working capital

-0.19

5.2

4.82

11.95

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-48.79

-25.44

8.69

173.07

Op profit growth

-43.02

-726.78

-62.48

540.6

EBIT growth

201.86

-69.27

2.87

494.39

Net profit growth

2,420.56

-95.13

9.26

1,435.81

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Murae Organisor Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Murae Organisor Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Bhumishth Narendrabhai Patel

Whole Time Director & CFO

Payal Bhumishth Patel

Independent Director

Bhavik Shantilal Patel

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Dahyabhai Mafatlal Patel

Independent Director

Sumitkumar Patel

Additional Director

Premaram Patel

Additional Director

Sanjaykumar Nai

Additional Director

Vijaykumar Patel

Managing Director

Tilva Manthan

Additional Director

Vinodbhai Rajabhai Bhadarka

Additional Director

Khyati Kanaiyalal Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sangita Rajpurohit

Additional Director

Krunalbhai Desai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Murae Organisor Ltd

Summary

Murae Organisor Limited was originally incorporated as Earum Pharmaceuticals Private Limited on July 26, 2012 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Further, Company was converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Earum Pharmaceuticals Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 23, 2019 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in the pharmaceutical business involving marketing, trading and distribution of wide range of pharmaceutical formulation products such as anti-biotic drugs, anti-malarial drugs, anti-allergic & anti cold drugs, analgesic/ anti-pyretic & anti inflammatory drugs, dermatology products, cerebral activator drugs, neurological drugs, gastro intestinal drugs, steroids, gynecology drugs, calcium, multivitamins, anti-oxidants and injections. At present, the company offers around 125 pharmaceutical formulation products, of which around 24 products are marketed under its own brand name, the manufacturing of which is outsourced by the company to third parties. Apart from pharmaceutical formulation products, the company also deals in trading of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) such as Levofloxacin Hemihdrate IP Albendazol IP, Amoxicillin Trihydrate IP etc.In June 2019, the Company raised equity funds from public through IPO aggregating to Rs 6.65 Crore and by issuing 18,48,000 Equity Shares.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Murae Organisor Ltd share price today?

The Murae Organisor Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.07 today.

What is the Market Cap of Murae Organisor Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Murae Organisor Ltd is ₹192.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Murae Organisor Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Murae Organisor Ltd is 209 and 0.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Murae Organisor Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Murae Organisor Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Murae Organisor Ltd is ₹1.04 and ₹3.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Murae Organisor Ltd?

Murae Organisor Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -10.60%, 3 Years at -37.33%, 1 Year at 41.22%, 6 Month at 29.81%, 3 Month at 57.14% and 1 Month at -1.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Murae Organisor Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Murae Organisor Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Murae Organisor Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.