Murae Organisor CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM19 Dec 202410 Jan 2025
Notice of EGM is attached herewith. Outcome of Extra ordinary General Meeting held today i.e. 10th January, 2025 in terms of the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/01/2025) Submission of Voting Result of EGM of the Company under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.01.2025)
EGM29 Mar 202424 Apr 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Meeting Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., Friday, 29th March, 2024 at A-1311, Sun West Bank, Ashram Road, Ashram Road P.O, Ahmedabad, City Taluka, Gujarat - 380 009 which commenced at 3:30 P.M. and concluded at 4:00 P.M., inter-alia has considered and approved: 1. Appointment of Mr. Akshay Talshibhai Sanepara (DIN: 10552630) as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f 29th March, 2024. 2. Increase in Authorised Share Capital up to Rs. 1,40,00,00,000/- instead Rs. 1,49,00,00,000/- by alteration of the capital clause in the Memorandum of Association of the Company. 3. Decided to hold Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the shareholders of the Company on Wednesday, 24th April, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting as per Notice attached. Murae Organisor Limited has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/04/2024) Outcome of EGM as per attachment. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024) Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.04.2024)

