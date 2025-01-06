Murae Organisor Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
3.08
0.11
2.44
2.27
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.12
-0.09
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.85
-0.02
-0.62
-0.61
Working capital
-0.19
5.2
4.82
11.95
Other operating items
Operating
1.91
5.16
6.53
13.57
Capital expenditure
-0.13
0.09
0.52
0.29
Free cash flow
1.78
5.25
7.05
13.86
Equity raised
16.66
16.49
17.93
5.43
Investing
0
-3.03
3.03
0
Financing
2.17
5.71
7.26
8.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
20.62
24.42
35.28
27.5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.