Murae Organisor Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.07
(-0.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Murae Organisor FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

3.08

0.11

2.44

2.27

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.12

-0.09

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.85

-0.02

-0.62

-0.61

Working capital

-0.19

5.2

4.82

11.95

Other operating items

Operating

1.91

5.16

6.53

13.57

Capital expenditure

-0.13

0.09

0.52

0.29

Free cash flow

1.78

5.25

7.05

13.86

Equity raised

16.66

16.49

17.93

5.43

Investing

0

-3.03

3.03

0

Financing

2.17

5.71

7.26

8.2

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

20.62

24.42

35.28

27.5

