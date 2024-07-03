iifl-logo-icon 1
Murae Organisor Ltd Company Summary

Murae Organisor Ltd Summary

Murae Organisor Limited was originally incorporated as Earum Pharmaceuticals Private Limited on July 26, 2012 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Further, Company was converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Earum Pharmaceuticals Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 23, 2019 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in the pharmaceutical business involving marketing, trading and distribution of wide range of pharmaceutical formulation products such as anti-biotic drugs, anti-malarial drugs, anti-allergic & anti cold drugs, analgesic/ anti-pyretic & anti inflammatory drugs, dermatology products, cerebral activator drugs, neurological drugs, gastro intestinal drugs, steroids, gynecology drugs, calcium, multivitamins, anti-oxidants and injections. At present, the company offers around 125 pharmaceutical formulation products, of which around 24 products are marketed under its own brand name, the manufacturing of which is outsourced by the company to third parties. Apart from pharmaceutical formulation products, the company also deals in trading of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) such as Levofloxacin Hemihdrate IP Albendazol IP, Amoxicillin Trihydrate IP etc.In June 2019, the Company raised equity funds from public through IPO aggregating to Rs 6.65 Crore and by issuing 18,48,000 Equity Shares.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.