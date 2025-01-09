Murae Organisor Ltd Management Discussions

A. Overview of the Indian Economy:

The global pharmaceutical market was valued at US$1.4Trillion in 2021 and is expected to reach ~US$1.8 trillion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 36%. This includes the spending on COVID19 vaccines, which is projected to reach a cumulative value of US$251 Billion during this period. Excluding the spending on COVID19 vaccines, the industry is expected to record ~5% CAGR between2021 and 2026.

India is one of the biggest suppliers of lowcost vaccines in the world. India accounts for 60 % of global vaccine production, contributing upto 70 % of the WHO demand for Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis (DPT) and Bacillus CalmetteGuerin (BCG) vaccines, and 90% of the WHO demand for the measles vaccine. The nation is the largest provider of generic medicines globally, occupying a 20% share in global supply by volume, and is the leading vaccine manufacturer globally. India also has the highest number of USFDA compliant Pharma plants outside of USA and is home to more than 3,000 pharma companies with a strong network of over 10,500 manufacturing facilities as well as a highly skilled resource pool.

The pharmaceutical industry, one of the most profitable industries in the world, is under significant pressure to bring in costeffective and innovative drugs. The discipline of precision medicine and genomic medicine has gained significant interest from researchers and healthcare providers globally. Already, it is making an impact in the fields of oncology, pharmacology, rare and undiagnosed diseases, and infectious disease, and its popularity is expected to grow significantly in coming years. Sensing the huge opportunity in the field of precision medicine and genomic medicine, several big pharma companies have been making huge investments to expand their precision and genomic medicine portfolios and pipelines. The number of personalized drugs is expected to double or even triple in the upcoming years.

B. Outlook:

All our businesses are positioned for growth, and we expect highsingledigit to lowdoubledigit consolidated topline growth for FY23. Rampup in our global specialty business is expected to continue Although, Governments commitment toward structural reforms and social welfare measures will help in economic recovery. Further, resolution for Atmanirbhar Bharat along with collective effort of all stakeholders will contribute to rebuilding a strong economy. The Company will continue to focus on meeting the needs of its longterm strategic partners through investment in new capabilities and the continuous improvement of the services provided within these collaborations.

C. Industry structure and development:

The pharmaceutical industry in India is currently valued at $50 Bn. India is a major exporter of Pharmaceuticals, with over 200+ countries served by Indian pharma exports. India supplies over 50% of Africas requirement for generics, ~40% of generic demand in the US and ~25% of all medicine in the UK. India also accounts for ~60% of global vaccine demand, and is a leading supplier of DPT, BCG and Measles vaccines. 70% of WHOs vaccines (as per the essential Immunization schedule) are sourced from India.

India enjoys an important position in the global pharmaceuticals sector. The country also has a large pool of scientists and engineers with the potential to steer the industry ahead to greater heights. Presently, over 80% of the antiretroviral drugs used globally to combat AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome) are supplied by Indian pharmaceutical firms.

Company is committed to create an open and transparent organization that is focused on people and their capability, and fostering an environment that enables them to deliver superior performance. Company continued to focus on expanding its product offerings to consumers by way of new product launches and expansion of existing products, thereby continuing to address the growing and everchanging needs of its consumers.

D. Opportunities and Threats:

Opportunities:

Network area: The Company has diverse product portfolio, wide network area of sales, marketing and distribution, wide range of fill volumes etc.

Management: The Company has experienced management team and well qualified senior executives.

Technological Developments: The Company has adopted superior and advanced technology for manufacturing Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Ayurvedic and Herbal Products.

Market: Companys manufacturing and institutional sales stabilize revenue stream and helps in targeting new domestic and export markets. Hence, the Company has a wide range of network area for trading its products online or offline.

Threats:

High Competition Era: The Pharmaceutical Industry has entered into the orbit of the high competition. The market fights are set to intensify with unstoppable capacity build up. The Competition from both unorganized and other organized players, leading to difficulties in improving market share.

Manpower: The one of the common problem emerged for finding talent with competence or even skilled man power for Pharmaceutical Industries irrespective of the Companys Brand or Size.

Under cutting of price: Due to high competition in market, the competitors are doing price cutting of Services to compete or keep their existence in markets which is ultimate big problems for the industries.

New Entrance: More and more new organized players are entering into market which will increase competition in organized sector also.

E. Segmentwise or Productwise performance:

The Company is primarily engaged in single segment i.e.. Trading of Pharmaceutical commodities. The Turnover of the Company for the Financial Year 202223 is mentioned in the Board Report

F. Future Outlook:

The Companys outlook for the year 202324 is to add more products in the product range as per requirement in both Indian and Global market Due to unexpected effects of Covid19 Pandemic, the Company will focus on research and development higher productivity, etc.

G. Internal control systems and their adequacy:

Being a pharma company and ISO Certified the process parameters are fully documented and are in place. The role and responsibilities of various people are fully defined in all the functional level. There is continuous flow of information at all level and effective internal audit and internal checks are done at regular interval to ensure their adequacy and efficiency.

Additionally, the following measures are taken to ensure proper control:

Budgets are prepared for all the operational levels.

Any material variance from budget has to be approved by the Commercial director.

Any major policy change is approved by the managing director.

Any deficiency in not achieving target is reviewed at management meetings.

H. Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance:

The financial performance of the Company for the Financial Year 202223 is described in the Directors Report of the Company.

I. Material developments in Human Resources / Industrial Relations front including number of people employed:

The cordial employer employee relationship also continued during the year under the review. The Company has continued to give special attention to human resources.

]. Caution Statement:

Statements made in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the various parts may be "forward looking statement" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. The actual results may differ from those expectations depending upon the economic conditions, changes in Govt. Regulations and amendments in tax laws and other internal and external factors.