Board Meeting 20 Dec 2024 20 Dec 2024

Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. Friday, 20th December, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at A-1311, Sun West Bank, Ashram Road, Ashram Road P.O., Ahmedabad, Gujarat - 380009, which commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 02:40 P.M. inter-alia has considered and approved agends as per outcome attached herewith.

Board Meeting 13 Dec 2024 10 Dec 2024

Murae Organisor Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Friday 13th December 2024 Intimation and Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., 13th December, 2024 as per the Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.12.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Murae Organisor Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 5:00 P. M. at the registered address of the Company i.e. A-1311 Sun West Bank Ashram Road Ashram Road P.O Ahmedabad City Taluka Gujarat India 380009 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Thanking You. Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 14th November, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company i.e. A-1311, Sun West Bank, Ashram Road, Ashram Road P.O, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad City, Gujarat - 380 009, which commenced at 5:00 P. M. and concluded at 7:00 P. M. inter-alia, has consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., Saturday, 9th November, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at A-1311, Sun West Bank, Ashram Road, Ashram Road P.O, Ahmedabad - 380 009 which commenced at 2:00 P.M. and concluded at 3:00 P.M. inter-alia has considered and approved: 1. Appointment of Mr. Nitinkumar Tomar (DIN: 10820263) as Managing Director of the Company subject to shareholders approval. 2. Resignation of Mr. Manthan Tilva as Managing Director (DIN: 10453462) of the Company w.e.f. 9th November, 2024. Further, the Company has received confirmation from Mr. Manthan Tilva that there are no material reasons for his resignation other than those mentioned in his resignation letter and the same is enclosed herewith.

Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

Murae Organisor Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 15th October 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at A-1311 Sun West Bank Ashram Road Ashram Road P.O Ahmedabad Gujarat - 380009 to discuss and consider issue of Equity shares of the Company on Rights basis. Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 15th October, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at A-1311, Sun West Bank, Ashram Road, Ashram Road P.O, Ahmedabad, Gujarat - 380009 which commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 5:00 P.M. inter-alia has considered and approved as attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/10/2024) Submission of Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on 15th October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 7 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Saturday, 7th September, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company, which commenced at 3:00 P. M. and concluded at 3:20 P. M. inter-alia, has consider and approve: 1. Reports of the Board of Directors of the Company along with Annexures thereto. 2. Decided to hold the 12th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 12:30 P.M Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Thanking You.

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 24 Aug 2024

Pursuant to the second proviso to Regulation 30(6) and Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., Saturday, 24th August, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company which commenced at 6:00 P.M. and concluded at 6:40 P.M. have considered and approved the allotment of 44,99,99,998 Fully Paid-up Equity shares pursuant to conversion of 44,99,99,998 warrants having face value of Rs. 2.00/- each at an issue price of Rs. 2.20/- each (including premium of Re. 0.20/- each), on receipt of balance amount i.e. 75% of the issue price per warrant from the allottees belonging to nonpromoter category upon exercise of option to convert the Warrants into Equity shares in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Quarterly Results Murae Organisor Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was held on Monday, 12th August, 2024 at 4:00 P. M. is now rescheduled to Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 at 4:00 P. M. at the registered address of the Company i.e. A-1311, Sun West Bank, Ashram Road, Ashram Road P.O, Ahmedabad, City Taluka, Gujarat, India, 380009, inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/08/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company, which commenced at 4:00 P. M. and concluded at 7:30 P. M. inter-alia, has consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024

With reference to Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2024, Saturday, 29th June, 2024 and Friday, 5th July, 2024 pursuant to the second proviso to Regulation 30(6) & Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) as amended, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. Monday, 8th July, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at A-1311, Sun West Bank, Ashram Road, Ashram Road P.O, Ahmedabad, City Taluka, Gujarat, India - 380 009, which commenced at 06:30 P.M. and concluded at 07:00 P.M. have considered and approved receipt of 4th Tranche of consideration for allotment of Convertible Warrants (Warrants). Clarification regarding outcome of Board Meeting held on 8th July, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

Murae Organisor Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report. Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 30th May, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company, which commenced at 4:00 P. M. and concluded at 6:20 P. M. inter-alia, has consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 29 Jun 2024

With reference to Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2024 and pursuant to the second proviso to Regulation 30(6) and Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) as amended, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. Saturday, 29th June, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at A-1311, Sun West Bank, Ashram Road, Ashram Road P.O, Ahmedabad, City Taluka, Gujarat, India - 380 009, which commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 12:00 P.M. have considered and approved receipt of 2nd Tranche of consideration for allotment of Convertible Warrants (Warrants) issued at a price of Rs. 2.20/- each (including a premium of Re. 0.20/- each) for cash consideration to the person(s)/ entity(ies) belonging to Non-Promoter category on a preferential basis in accordance with provisions of Chapter V of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018. Allotted 44,99,99,998 (Forty-Four Crores Ninety-Nine Lakhs Ninety-Nine Thousand Nine Hundred and Ninety-Eight) Convertible Warrants (Warrants) entitling the Warrant Holders to exercise option to convert and get allotted one Equity share of face value of Rs. 2.00/- (Rupees Two Only) each fully paid-up against each warrant within 18 (Eighteen) months from the date of allotment of warrants, in such manner & on such terms & conditions as set out in the Explanatory Statement annexed to the Notice dated 29th March, 2024 at a price of Rs. 2.20/- (Rupees Two and Twenty Paisa Only) each (including a premium of Re. 0.20/- each {Rupee Twenty Paisa Only}) for cash consideration to the person(s)/ entity(ies) belonging to Non-Promoter category on a preferential basis in accordance with provisions of Chapter V of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, as mentioned in Annexure - I. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Apr 2024 4 Apr 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Meeting Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e., Thursday, 4th April, 2024 at A-1311, Sun West Bank, Ashram Road, Ashram Road P.O, Ahmedabad - 380 009 which commenced at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:00 P.M., inter-alia has considered and approved the Appointment of Ms. Sangita Rajpurohit as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 4th April, 2024. Further, the information required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015, is enclosed herewith as Annexure A. Please take note of the same on your records. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, Intimation of Appointment of Company Secretary of the Company.

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Meeting Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., Friday, 29th March, 2024 at A-1311, Sun West Bank, Ashram Road, Ashram Road P.O, Ahmedabad, City Taluka, Gujarat - 380 009 which commenced at 3:30 P.M. and concluded at 4:00 P.M., inter-alia has considered and approved: 1. Appointment of Mr. Akshay Talshibhai Sanepara (DIN: 10552630) as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f 29th March, 2024. 2. Increase in Authorised Share Capital up to Rs. 1,40,00,00,000/- instead Rs. 1,49,00,00,000/- by alteration of the capital clause in the Memorandum of Association of the Company. 3. Decided to hold Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the shareholders of the Company on Wednesday, 24th April, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 as per attachment.

Board Meeting 15 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Meeting Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., Friday, 15th March, 2024 at A-1311, Sun West Bank, Ashram Road, Ashram Road P.O, Ahmedabad, City Taluka, Gujarat - 380 009 which commenced at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 6:30 P.M., inter-alia has considered and approved: agendas as per outcome attahed herewith. Inter alia, approved:- 1. Appointment of Mr. Vinodbhai Bhadarka (DIN: 09829560) as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f 15th March, 2024. 2. Appointment of Ms. Khyati Kanaiyalal Patel (DIN:10548061) as Additional Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f 15th March, 2024. 3. Resignation of Ms. Nitixa Bharatkumar Ramanuj (DIN:10288703) from Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 15th March, 2024. 4. Resignation of Mr. Parimal Suryakant Patwa (DIN: 00093852) from Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f 15th March, 2024. 5. Resignation of Mr. Harsh Mahendrakumar Kothari (DIN:09310696) from Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f 15th March, 2024. (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 18/03/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024

Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at S.F. Shop - 3/2/B Samruddhi Residency Raspan Arcade Cross Road Nr. Satyam Complex Nikol Ahmedabad - 382 350 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Pursuant to the second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 14th February, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company which commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 5:50 P.M. inter-alia has, considered and approved agendas as per attachments. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report as per attachment. Extract of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 14th February, 2024 as per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 9 Feb 2024

Pursuant to the second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 9th February, 2024 at A-1311, Sun West Bank, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad - 380 009, Which was commenced at 6:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:30 P.M. inter-alia has, considered and approved: 1. Change the Register office of the Company from S.F. Shop - 3/2/B Samruddhi Residency, Raspan Arcade, Cross Road, Nr. Satyam Complex, Nikol, Ahmedabad - 382 350 to A-1311, Sun West Bank, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad - 380 009 w.e.f. 9th February, 2024. 2. To keep books of account and other relevant books and papers and financial statements at A-1311, Sun West Bank, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad - 380 009 w.e.f. 9th February, 2024. 3. Appointment of Mr. Vaghasiya Brijeshkumar Mathurbhai as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 9th February, 2024. Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR), 2015 - Change in Registered office Address Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Change in Corporate Address Announcement under regulation 30 (LODR) - Appointment of CFO

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024