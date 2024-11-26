Muthoot Microfin Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
170.49
116.84
114.17
114.17
Preference Capital
0
23.36
19.16
0
Reserves
2,633.86
1,485.65
1,203.25
775.72
Net Worth
2,804.35
1,625.85
1,336.58
889.89
Minority Interest
Debt
8,523.88
6,623.12
4,088.01
3,093.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
93.56
78.89
62.63
47.19
Total Liabilities
11,421.79
8,327.86
5,487.22
4,030.73
Fixed Assets
214.66
171.9
121.25
109.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
46.71
63.36
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
84.26
84.67
67.4
57.23
Networking Capital
61.77
-169.06
-99.42
-174.12
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
314.47
111.18
67.46
26.19
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-252.7
-280.24
-166.88
-200.31
Cash
1,578.73
1,150.41
999.92
744.98
Total Assets
1,986.13
1,301.28
1,089.2
738.13
The initiative's intended beneficiaries include members of Joint Liability Groups (JLGs) engaged in agricultural and related industries.Read More
The company set aside ₹155 Crore to cover bad loans in the quarter, up from ₹41 Crore in the previous year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.