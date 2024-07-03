iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Muthoot Microfin Ltd Share Price

175.3
(-3.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open170.05
  • Day's High181.6
  • 52 Wk High266.8
  • Prev. Close181.33
  • Day's Low170.05
  • 52 Wk Low 172.3
  • Turnover (lac)232.82
  • P/E7.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value174.74
  • EPS24.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,988.73
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Muthoot Microfin Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

170.05

Prev. Close

181.33

Turnover(Lac.)

232.82

Day's High

181.6

Day's Low

170.05

52 Week's High

266.8

52 Week's Low

172.3

Book Value

174.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,988.73

P/E

7.37

EPS

24.59

Divi. Yield

0

Muthoot Microfin Ltd Corporate Action

30 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 May, 2024

arrow

Muthoot Microfin Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

SBI and Muthoot Microfin launch co-lending initiative

SBI and Muthoot Microfin launch co-lending initiative

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2024|03:23 PM

The initiative's intended beneficiaries include members of Joint Liability Groups (JLGs) engaged in agricultural and related industries.

Read More
Muthoot Microfin’s Q2 net profit falls ~44% to ₹61 Crore

Muthoot Microfin’s Q2 net profit falls ~44% to ₹61 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2024|09:17 AM

The company set aside ₹155 Crore to cover bad loans in the quarter, up from ₹41 Crore in the previous year.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Muthoot Microfin Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.46%

Non-Promoter- 28.43%

Institutions: 28.43%

Non-Institutions: 14.36%

Custodian: 1.73%

Read More
Share Price

Muthoot Microfin Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

170.49

116.84

114.17

114.17

Preference Capital

0

23.36

19.16

0

Reserves

2,633.86

1,485.65

1,203.25

775.72

Net Worth

2,804.35

1,625.85

1,336.58

889.89

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Muthoot Microfin Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Muthoot Microfin Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Thomas George Muthoot

Independent Director

T S Vijayan

Independent Director

Alok Prasad

Non Executive Director

Thomas Muthoot

Independent Director

BHAMA KRISHNAMURTHY

Independent Director

Pushpy Muricken

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neethu Ajay

Non Executive Director

AKSHAYA PRASAD

Non Executive Director

John Tyler Day

Executive Director

Thomas Muthoot John

Additional Director

Anil Sreedhar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Muthoot Microfin Ltd

Summary

Muthoot Microfin Limited was formerly incorporated as Panchratna Stock and Investment Consultancy Services Private Limited on April 06, 1992 at Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on April 30, 1994 and name was changed to Panchratna Stock and Investment Consultancy Services Limited on June 09, 1994. Thereafter, name changed to Panchratna Securities Limited on June 22, 1994. Consequently, the name was converted to Muthoot Microfin Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on November 06, 2012. As a part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, the Company is one of the leading business conglomerates in South India, on providing micro-loans with presence in rural regions of India across financial services, automotive, hospitality, real estate, healthcare, information technology, precious metals and alternate energy sectors. The Company provide loans for women entrepreneurs living in rural areas. The loan products comprise of (i) group loans for livelihood solutions such as income generating loans and dairy loans and individual loans such as sewing machine loans; (ii) life betterment solutions including emergency loans, mobile phones loans, solar lantern loans, solar fan and education loans; and (iii) health and hygiene loans such as water purifier loans and induction stove loans.The Company commenced the microfinance business undertaken in the FY 2010, which thereafter was taken over by the Promoters of Muthoot Pappachan Group, for use of
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Muthoot Microfin Ltd share price today?

The Muthoot Microfin Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹175.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Muthoot Microfin Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Muthoot Microfin Ltd is ₹2988.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Muthoot Microfin Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Muthoot Microfin Ltd is 7.37 and 1.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Muthoot Microfin Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Muthoot Microfin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Muthoot Microfin Ltd is ₹172.3 and ₹266.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Muthoot Microfin Ltd?

Muthoot Microfin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -28.29%, 6 Month at -25.61%, 3 Month at -20.66% and 1 Month at -4.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Muthoot Microfin Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Muthoot Microfin Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.47 %
Institutions - 28.44 %
Public - 14.37 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Muthoot Microfin Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.