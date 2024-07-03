Summary

Muthoot Microfin Limited was formerly incorporated as Panchratna Stock and Investment Consultancy Services Private Limited on April 06, 1992 at Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on April 30, 1994 and name was changed to Panchratna Stock and Investment Consultancy Services Limited on June 09, 1994. Thereafter, name changed to Panchratna Securities Limited on June 22, 1994. Consequently, the name was converted to Muthoot Microfin Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on November 06, 2012. As a part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, the Company is one of the leading business conglomerates in South India, on providing micro-loans with presence in rural regions of India across financial services, automotive, hospitality, real estate, healthcare, information technology, precious metals and alternate energy sectors. The Company provide loans for women entrepreneurs living in rural areas. The loan products comprise of (i) group loans for livelihood solutions such as income generating loans and dairy loans and individual loans such as sewing machine loans; (ii) life betterment solutions including emergency loans, mobile phones loans, solar lantern loans, solar fan and education loans; and (iii) health and hygiene loans such as water purifier loans and induction stove loans.The Company commenced the microfinance business undertaken in the FY 2010, which thereafter was taken over by the Promoters of Muthoot Pappachan Group, for use of

