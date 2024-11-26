|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|18 Jul 2024
|6 May 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting This is with reference to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. It is hereby intimated that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on June 8, 2024, has approved to reschedule the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM) to Thursday, July 18, 2024, in accordance with various circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities Exchange Board of India from time to time. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.06.2024) Proceedings of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)
The initiative's intended beneficiaries include members of Joint Liability Groups (JLGs) engaged in agricultural and related industries.Read More
The company set aside ₹155 Crore to cover bad loans in the quarter, up from ₹41 Crore in the previous year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.