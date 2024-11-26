iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Muthoot Microfin Ltd AGM

169.7
(1.52%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:59:25 AM

Muthoot Microfin CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM18 Jul 20246 May 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting This is with reference to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. It is hereby intimated that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on June 8, 2024, has approved to reschedule the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM) to Thursday, July 18, 2024, in accordance with various circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities Exchange Board of India from time to time. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.06.2024) Proceedings of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)

Muthoot Microfin: Related News

SBI and Muthoot Microfin launch co-lending initiative

SBI and Muthoot Microfin launch co-lending initiative

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2024|03:23 PM

The initiative's intended beneficiaries include members of Joint Liability Groups (JLGs) engaged in agricultural and related industries.

Read More
Muthoot Microfin’s Q2 net profit falls ~44% to ₹61 Crore

Muthoot Microfin’s Q2 net profit falls ~44% to ₹61 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2024|09:17 AM

The company set aside ₹155 Crore to cover bad loans in the quarter, up from ₹41 Crore in the previous year.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Muthoot Microfin Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.