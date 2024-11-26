Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
55.46%
55.46%
55.46%
55.46%
55.46%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
28.43%
28.84%
28.63%
32.22%
30.4%
Non-Institutions
14.36%
13.94%
14.01%
10.28%
12.1%
Total Non-Promoter
42.8%
42.79%
42.64%
42.5%
42.5%
Custodian
1.73%
1.74%
1.89%
2.02%
2.02%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The initiative's intended beneficiaries include members of Joint Liability Groups (JLGs) engaged in agricultural and related industries.Read More
The company set aside ₹155 Crore to cover bad loans in the quarter, up from ₹41 Crore in the previous year.Read More
