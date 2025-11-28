Muthoot Microfin okays ₹450-Crore private placement of NCDs

Muthoot Microfin Ltd announced that its Debenture Issue and Allotment Committee approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The NCD issue includes 1,50,000 listed, rated, senior, secured, transferable, redeemable NCDs of face value ₹10,000 each. The aggregate value of this issue stands at ₹150 Crore.

These NCDs are structured in two series of 75,000 NCDs each.

As per the details disclosed by the company, Series A shall have a tenure of 24 months. Allotment for the same shall be done on December 3, 2025. Its maturity date will be December 3, 2027. These NCDs shall carry a coupon rate of 9.70% per annum, payable monthly.

Series B shall have a tenure of 23 months. It will complete the allotment on January 3, 2026. The maturity date for this series will be December 3, 2027. Coupon rate and schedule is the same as above. The NCDs will be secured by a first-ranking exclusive charge of 1.05x on receivables.

The company said that 30,000 secured, rated, listed, redeemable, taxable NCDs of face value ₹1,00,000 each, totalling ₹300 Crore, also forms part of this issue. This shall be issued in two tranches. Tranche I and II are further divided into a series of ₹75 Crore each.

At around 12.11 PM, Muthoot Microfin was trading 0.64% lower at ₹195, against the previous close of ₹196.25 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹197.90, and ₹193, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com