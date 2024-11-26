iifl-logo-icon 1
Muthoot Microfin Ltd Board Meeting

171.32
(1.10%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:59:52 AM

Muthoot Microfin CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Dec 202430 Dec 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 30, 2024
Board Meeting19 Dec 202419 Dec 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 19, 2024 - Disclosure as under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)
Board Meeting5 Nov 202423 Oct 2024
Muthoot Microfin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29(2) and 50(1) of the SEBI Listing Regulations we hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Muthoot Microfin Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday November 05 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with the limited review report of the Statutory Auditors. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 05, 2024 - Disclosure under Regulation 30, 33 and 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
Muthoot Microfin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the limited review report of the Statutory Auditors. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 09-08-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting8 Jun 20245 Jun 2024
Muthoot Microfin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the matter of rescheduling the Annual General Meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting This is with reference to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. It is hereby intimated that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on June 8, 2024, has approved to reschedule the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM) to Thursday, July 18, 2024, in accordance with various circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities Exchange Board of India from time to time. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.06.2024)
Board Meeting6 May 202423 Apr 2024
Muthoot Microfin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Intimation to consider and approve the audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202415 Jan 2024
Muthoot Microfin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 along with the Limited Review report of the Auditors This is with reference to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III, Regulation 51 read with Part B of Schedule III, Regulation 33, Regulation 52 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. It is hereby intimated that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on January 29, 2024, has approved, inter alia, the following business(es): 1. the financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, together with the limited review report thereon. The financial results together with the limited review report, duly signed by the Chairperson /Managing Director and Statutory Auditors of the Company, are enclosed herewith. The meeting of the board of directors commenced at 8.00 PM and concluded at 9.00 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)

Muthoot Microfin: Related News

SBI and Muthoot Microfin launch co-lending initiative

SBI and Muthoot Microfin launch co-lending initiative

26 Nov 2024|03:23 PM

The initiative's intended beneficiaries include members of Joint Liability Groups (JLGs) engaged in agricultural and related industries.

Muthoot Microfin's Q2 net profit falls ~44% to ₹61 Crore

Muthoot Microfin’s Q2 net profit falls ~44% to ₹61 Crore

6 Nov 2024|09:17 AM

The company set aside ₹155 Crore to cover bad loans in the quarter, up from ₹41 Crore in the previous year.

