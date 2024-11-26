Board Meeting 30 Dec 2024 30 Dec 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 30, 2024

Board Meeting 19 Dec 2024 19 Dec 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 19, 2024 - Disclosure as under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 23 Oct 2024

Muthoot Microfin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29(2) and 50(1) of the SEBI Listing Regulations we hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Muthoot Microfin Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday November 05 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with the limited review report of the Statutory Auditors. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 05, 2024 - Disclosure under Regulation 30, 33 and 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

Muthoot Microfin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the limited review report of the Statutory Auditors. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 09-08-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Jun 2024 5 Jun 2024

Muthoot Microfin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the matter of rescheduling the Annual General Meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting This is with reference to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. It is hereby intimated that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on June 8, 2024, has approved to reschedule the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM) to Thursday, July 18, 2024, in accordance with various circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities Exchange Board of India from time to time. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.06.2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 23 Apr 2024

Muthoot Microfin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Intimation to consider and approve the audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024