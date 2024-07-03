Muthoot Microfin Ltd Summary

Muthoot Microfin Limited was formerly incorporated as Panchratna Stock and Investment Consultancy Services Private Limited on April 06, 1992 at Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on April 30, 1994 and name was changed to Panchratna Stock and Investment Consultancy Services Limited on June 09, 1994. Thereafter, name changed to Panchratna Securities Limited on June 22, 1994. Consequently, the name was converted to Muthoot Microfin Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on November 06, 2012. As a part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, the Company is one of the leading business conglomerates in South India, on providing micro-loans with presence in rural regions of India across financial services, automotive, hospitality, real estate, healthcare, information technology, precious metals and alternate energy sectors. The Company provide loans for women entrepreneurs living in rural areas. The loan products comprise of (i) group loans for livelihood solutions such as income generating loans and dairy loans and individual loans such as sewing machine loans; (ii) life betterment solutions including emergency loans, mobile phones loans, solar lantern loans, solar fan and education loans; and (iii) health and hygiene loans such as water purifier loans and induction stove loans.The Company commenced the microfinance business undertaken in the FY 2010, which thereafter was taken over by the Promoters of Muthoot Pappachan Group, for use of proprietary software and IT systems across their operations and later on was subsequently transferred to Company between April 2014 and March 2017. Further, the loan portfolio and active borrowers were transferred from MFL to the Company only as borrowers renewed their microfinance loans. Such borrowers were registered with the Company and their loan account was transferred to Company. The RBI granted NBFC-MFI status with effect from March 25, 2015.In 2018, the Company was served by 467 branches in 16 states and union territories in India. The Gross Loan Portfolio was Rs. 29,202.97 million, while in South India was Rs. 24,856.50 million as of March 31, 2018.In December 2023, the Company has come out with an initial public offer of 33,007,054 Equity Shares by raising equity funds from public aggregating to Rs 960 Crores comprising a fresh issue of 26,134,205 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 760 Crores and an Offer for Sale of 6,872,849 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 200 Crores. In 2022, the Company secured an additional Rs 818.12 million private equity investment from Greater Pacific Capital (GPC).In 2023, the Company raised USD 75 million via ECB which further enables it by advancing liquidity and is a step towards funding diversification and effective ALM management.