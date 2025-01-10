Muthoot Microfin Ltd Management Discussions

Overview

We are a microfinance institution providing micro-loans to women customers (primarily for income generation purposes) with a focus on rural regions of India. We are the third largest NBFC-MFI in India in terms of gross loan portfolio as of December 31,2023 (Source: MFIN Report).

As of March 31, 2024, our gross loan portfolio amounted to H 1,21,935.00 million. We believe that our business model helps in driving financial inclusion, as we serve customers who belong to low-income groups. As of March 31, 2024, we have 3.35 million active customers, who are serviced by 13,866 employees across 1,508 branches in 353 districts in 19 states and union territories in India. Our branches are connected to our IT networks and are primarily located in commercial spaces which we believe are easily accessible by our customers.

We are a part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, a business conglomerate with presence across financial services, automotive, hospitality, real estate, information technology, infrastructure, precious metals and alternate energy sectors. The Muthoot Pappachan Group has a history of over 50 years in the financial services business. MFL, the flagship company of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, holds 50.21% of the paid up Equity Share capital in our Company, on a fully diluted basis. Our relationship with the Muthoot Pappachan Group provides us with brand recall and significant marketing and operational benefits. Further, there are significant synergies between the financial services business of the group and our microfinance business. The target customer segment of the Muthoot Pappachan Group is low income customers.

Our wide range of lending products are aimed at catering to the life-cycle needs of rural households. We primarily provide loans for income generating purposes to women customers living in rural areas. Our loan products comprise Group loans for livelihood solutions such as income generating loans, Pragathi loans and Individual loans; Life betterment solutions including mobile phones loans, solar lighting product loans and household appliances product loans; Health and hygiene loans such as sanitation improvement loans; and Secured loans in the form of gold loans and our Muthoot Small & Growing Business (“MSGB”) loans. As of March 31, 2024, the gross loan portfolio of our income generating loans amounted to H 1,12,609.42 million, representing 92.35% of our total gross loan portfolio. We primarily adopt a joint liability group model which caters exclusively to women in lower income households and is premised on the fact that if such individuals are given access to credit, they may be able to identify new opportunities and supplement and grow their existing income. The history of the Muthoot Pappachan Group in working with customers at the bottom of the economic pyramid helps us better address the needs of women in rural households and design lending products to cater to their requirements.

To improve our underwriting capabilities using technology, we have developed a unique credit score card along with Equifax to evaluate the creditworthiness of customers by assigning individual credit scores to our customers. As a result, we are able to risk profile each of our customers individually based on parameters such as payment track record (including any credit defaults in the past two years), demographics, age and location. Apart from utilizing our unique credit score, we also analyze customers credit bureau reports to establish their creditworthiness and repayment behaviour. Further, to expand our digital collections infrastructure, we launched a proprietary application, called “Mahila Mitra”, in 2021, which facilitates digital payment methods such as QR codes, websites, SMS- based links and voice-based payment methods. Through Mahila Mitra, our customers can pay directly from their bank account through a secure platform that requires authentication via OTP and/or PIN payments, track and maintain digital records and statements of transactions, and earn cashback or reward points on payment transactions. As of March 31, 2024, 1.63 million customers have downloaded the Mahila Mitra application, and 2.30 million customers have transacted digitally with us (through the Mahila Mitra application and other digital payment methods). We have also developed a Super App along with the Muthoot Pappachan Group, which we use to integrated our Mahila Mitra application with all of the Muthoot Pappachan Groups products and databases on to a single platform, allowing customers to access all the Groups loan offerings on a single platform, thereby maximizing our cross-selling opportunities. In 2022, we were awarded the Mobility Award for IT Innovations at the Technology Senate Awards South 2022 instituted by Express Computer, and the Best Digital Transformation Initiative - Financial Services Award at the India DevOps Show, 2022.

In addition, with the aim to cater to the healthcare needs and priorities of our customers, we have, since December 2021, offered digital healthcare facilities to our customers through “e-clinics”. We collaborate with M-Swasth Solutions Private Limited, a technology driven digital healthcare service provider, to set up these e-clinics across our branches. As of March 31, 2024, we have set up 681 e-clinics across 681 of our branches, representing 45.16% of our total branches. As of March 31, 2024, 38.72% of our customers have enrolled in our e-clinics, and we have facilitated 3,57,930 medical consultations and 1,64,921 teleconsultations. Further, to protect our customers from the risks of natural calamities, we have, since May 2020, also provided natural calamity insurance to our customers to whom we disburse loans across our branches in India. As of March 31, 2024, we have provided 67.54% of our clients with natural calamity insurance. As a result of global climate change, India has experienced natural calamities such as floods, cyclones, earthquakes, tsunamis, and droughts in the past, including floods in the south Indian state of Kerala in 2018 and 2019 and a cyclone in Tamil Nadu in 2018. In this background, purchasing natural calamity insurance for our new customers is a significant value-add to them as it protects their businesses and assets at home.

Our Board, Promoters and Senior Management comprise experienced professionals, industry experts and management professionals, supported by a qualified and motivated pool of employees. Our Senior Management team has members who have significant experience in microfinance and various lending businesses as well as across major functions related to our business, which include retail banking operations, debt management and microfinance, financial services, and information technology services. Collectively, they have demonstrated an ability to manage and grow our operations. Further, we are supported by our marquee investors, namely Creation Investments India LLC and Greater Pacific Capital WIV Ltd, which have been invested in our Company since 2016 and 2021, respectively, and collectively hold 22.76% of the issued, subscribed, and paid-up Equity Share capital of our Company on a fully diluted basis.

We have received several awards and certifications in recognition of our approach of integrating social values in the conduct of our business, including the Certificate of Excellence for contributions for water and sanitation lending instituted by Water.org and Sa-Dhan in 2021, the ‘Flame Awards instituted

by Rural Marketing Association of India in 2020, and the ‘Golden Peacock Award for Business Excellence by the Institute of Directors in 2018.

During the financial year we have received various awards in various areas of the operations, specially winning fifth time consecutively the Great Place to work by Great Place to Work Institute, ‘Microfinance company of the year at the ET business Awards 2024, Ranked as Great Place to Work among Indias top 50 Best workplaces in Health and Wellness 2023, Gold level Certification for Client Protection by M-CRIL, the ‘Runner- up Award For outstanding Financial Performance at The ASSOCHAM 18th Annual Summit & Awards, the ‘Best Learning Strategy Gold-Award from Indian Business Council and the Human Resources Ideas & Voices Event (THRIVE) 2023, Winner in Prestigious ‘Modern and Agile data Architecture and Infrastructure category at the Economic Times DataCon Awards 2023, Honoured with ‘ELETS 2nd NBFC100 Leader of Excellence award in Jurys choice for outstanding Technology Implementation, and awarded as ‘Best Work places in BFSI consecutively for 2nd time.

The following table sets forth our key financial and operational metrics as of or for the years indicated:

Name of Director As of/ for the year ended March 31,2024 As of/ for the year ended March 31, 2023 Gross Loan Portfolio (H million)(1) 1,21,935.00 92,082.96 Period on period growth in Gross Loan Portfolio (%) 32.42% 47.22% Disbursements (H million)(2) 1,06,616.12 81,044.74 Period on period growth in Disbursements (%) 31.55% 74.40% Number of Loans Disbursed (million)(3) 2.42 2.11 Customers to whom loans were disbursed during the Period (million)(4) 1.77 1.52 New Customers (million)(5) 1.00 1.01 Active Customers (million)(6) 3.35 2.77 Customers with Mahila Mitra app downloads (million)(7) 1.63 1.18 Customers who Transacted Digitally with Us (million)(8) 2.30 1.70 Overall Digital Collection (H million)(9) 21,128.24 10,955.40 Revenue from Operations (H million)(10) 22,701.80 14,287.64 Net Interest Income (H million)(11) 13,611.02 8,744.00 Net Interest Margin(12) 12.69% 11.85% Ratio of Operating Expenses to Monthly Average Gross Loan Portfolio(13) 5.97% 6.16% Ratio of Provisions and Write Offs to Monthly Average Gross Loan Portfolio 1.70% 2.97% Pre-provision operating profit before Tax (H million)(14) 7,638.00 4,361.88 Profit After Tax (H million)(15) 4,495.83 1,638.89 Total comprehensive income for the year (H million)(16) 4,632.60 2,033.06 Debt to equity (times)(17) 2.98 3.99 RoA(18) 4.19% 2.18% RoE(19) 20.30% 11.40% Net Worth(20) 28,043.53 16,258.49 Cost to income ratio (%)(21) 45.54% 51.40% Average annual cost of borrowings (%)(22) 11.17% 10.94% Impairment allowance coverage ratio (%)(23) 85.08% 80.32% Capital to risk assets ratio (CRAR) (%)(24) 28.97% 21.87% Insurance Premium collected (H million)(25) 4,864.60 3,380.93 Life Insurance (H million)(26) 3,384.52 2,440.26 Medical Insurance (H million)(27) 811.11 598.28 Natural Calamity Insurance (H million)(28) 668.97 342.38

Gross loan portfolio represents the aggregate of future principal outstanding and overdue principal outstanding, if any, for all loan assets which includes loan assets held by our Company as of the last day of the relevant year, loan assets which have been transferred by our Company by way of assignment as well as loan assets managed by our Company through partner institution and co-lending partner, and are outstanding as of the last day of the relevant year. While we act as partner institution for these loans, these loans are provided on the balance sheet of our partner institution, and not recognized as our loan assets on our balance sheet.Disbursements is the total amount disbursed to customers in the relevant period, pursuant to loans sanctioned.Number of loans disbursed represents the total number of loans disbursed to customers during the relevant period.Customers to whom loans were disbursed during the period represents the unique number of customers to which at least one loan is disbursed during the relevant period.New Customers represent customers who are first time borrowers of our Company while disbursing a fresh loan during the corresponding period.Active Customers refers to our customers which had an active loan account as of the last day of the relevant period.Customers with Mahila Mitra app downloads represent customers who have downloaded and registered our “Mahila Mitra” app.Customers who transacted digitally with us represent customers who have paid through digital payment methods such as QR codes, webpages, SMS- based links and voice-based payment methods.Overall digital collection represents the amount recovered from our customers through digital payment methods such as QR codes, webpages, SMS-based links and voice-based payment method.Revenue from Operations represents our total revenue from operations as per our Financial Statements for the relevant year.Net Interest Income represents our Revenue from Operations excluding Fees and commission income and sale of services reduced by Finance Costs excluding interest cost on lease liability as per our Financial Statements for the relevant year.Net Interest Margin is the ratio of our Net Interest Income to our average monthly gross loan portfolio. Our average monthly gross loan portfolio is the simple monthly average of our gross loan portfolio for the relevant year.Operating expense represents the aggregate of Employee benefits expenses, Other expenses, Fees and commission expenses, Depreciation on RoU asset and Interest cost on lease liabilities.Pre-provision operating profit before tax represents the sum of profit before tax for the relevant year and impairment on financial instruments for such year derived from our Financial Statements for the relevant year.Profit After Tax represents our profit for the year (after tax) as per our Financial Statements for the relevant year.Total comprehensive income for the year represents our total comprehensive income for the year as per our Financial Statements for the relevant year.Debt to equity represents the ratio of our Total Borrowings to our Net Worth.RoA represents profit for the relevant year as derived from our Financial Statements as a percentage of monthly average gross loan portfolio for the relevant year.RoE represents the ratio of Net Profit attributable to equity holders to our annual average of net worth. Our annual average of net worth is the simple average of our net worth as of March 31 of the relevant year and our net worth as of March 31 of the preceding year.Net Worth represents our net worth as of the last day of the relevant year as per our Financial Statements .Cost to Income ratio is the ratio of the aggregate of our fees and commission expenses, employee benefit expenses, other expenses and depreciation and amortisation expense to total income net of finance cost as per our Financial Statements for the relevant year.Annual Average Cost of Borrowings is the weighted average interest cost on borrowings, weights being annual average borrowings. Borrowings include debt securities and borrowings (other than debt securities).Impairment allowance coverage ratio represents the ratio of total impairment allowance on term loans (gross) derived from our Financial Statements to Stage III Assets (Gross NPAs) for the relevant year.Capital to risk assets ratio (CRAR) is calculated as capital funds (Tier I capital plus Tier II capital) divided by risk-weighted assets (the weighted average of funded and non-funded items after applying the risk weights as assigned by the RBI).Insurance Premium collected represents the total insurance premium collected and transferred by our Company to the relevant insurance companies for providing life, medical and natural calamity insurance to our customers.Life Insurance represents the insurance premium collected and transferred by our Company to the relevant insurance companies for providing credit linked life insurance products to our customers.Medical Insurance represents the insurance premium collected and transferred by our Company to the relevant insurance companies for providing medical insurance products to our customers.Natural Calamity Insurance represents the insurance premium collected and transferred by our Company to the relevant insurance companies for providing natural calamity or asset insurance products to our customers.

Significant Factors Affecting Our Results of Operations

Our business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows have been, and we expect will continue to be, affected by numerous factors, including:

Growth in the Microfinance Industry and performance of the Indian Rural Economy

As an NBFC-MFI, we are impacted and will continue to be impacted by the performance of the microfinance industry in India, especially in rural India where our operations are focused. The industrys gross loan portfolio increased at a rate of 24.6% YoY from December 2022 to December 2023 to reach approximately H 3.99 trillion in the third quarter of the Financial Year 2024 (Source:mfin Report). This overall increase in market size has contributed to the growth of our business over the last few years. Going forward, the microfinance industry will continue to see strong growth due to the Government of Indias continued focus on strengthening the rural financial ecosystem, robust credit demand, and higher-ticket loans disbursed by microfinance lenders.

Our primary focus is providing micro-loans to women customers (primarily for income generation purposes) with a focus on rural regions of India, our results of operations are particularly affected by the performance and the future growth potential of microfinance in rural regions of India. The significant underpenetration of credit in rural areas offers strong potential for growth and given the relatively deeper reach, existing client relationships and employee base, microfinance institutions are well placed to address this demand which is currently being met by informal sources such as local money lenders. As of March 31, 2024, H 117,366.51 million or 96.25%% of our gross loan portfolio was from rural areas. We expect to benefit from the expected growth potential for microfinance in rural regions of India.

As a financial institution operating in India, our financial condition and results of operations are also influenced by the general economic conditions and particularly macroeconomic conditions in India. Key macroeconomic factors that may affect the Indian economy and, in turn, demand for our products and the quality of our loan portfolio include, among others, (i) demographic conditions and population dynamics, (ii) economic development, shifting of wealth and employment rates, (iii) political measures and regulatory developments, such as tax incentives and general political stability, (iv) fiscal and monetary dynamics, such as volatility in interest rates, foreign exchange rates and inflation rates, and (v) political and regulatory developments on the Indian economy.

Availability of Cost-Effective Sources of Funding

The liquidity and profitability of our business depend, in large part, on our timely access to, and the costs associated with, raising funds. Our funding requirements historically have been met from various sources, including public sector banks, private sector banks, small finance banks, foreign banks, other nonbanking financial institutions, developmental financial institutions and public investors, together with NCDs, ECB and pass through certificates. Our Promoters and our holding company, Muthoot Fincorp Limited, have not provided any corporate guarantees in relation to the borrowings availed by us, which we believe demonstrates the trust of our lenders in our business model. Our ability to compete effectively will depend, in part, on our ability to maintain or increase our interest margins. Our margins are affected in part by our ability to continue to secure cost effective funding at rates lower than the interest rates at which we lend to our customers. Our ability to meet demand for new loans will depend on our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms. Factors such as our credit rating, monetary policies of the RBI, domestic and international economic and political conditions and external interventions have an effect on our cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

A further source of financing for us is proceeds from loan assignments that we make from time to time. We assign a group of similar loans from our loan portfolio to banks and financial institutions in return for a fixed consideration equal to the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the loans, received upfront, plus an agreed portion of future interest payments of the loans assigned, received when they are collected. The consideration we derive from the assignment of our loan portfolios in these transactions depends on several factors, including the term of the loans and yield of the loan portfolio assigned. During the Financial Years 2023 and 2024, we assigned H 18,322.48 million and H 27,133.93 million, respectively, of loans and also recognized income of H 1,363.16 million and H 2,231.66 million, respectively, in these periods.

Additionally, we have entered into a co-lending partnership with a fintech platform to explore co-lending options through its platform to tap a wider customer base.

Our Ability to Manage Finance Costs and Fluctuations in Interest Rates Effectively

Our results of operations depend largely on the level of our net interest income as our primary revenue source is interest income. During the Financial Years ended March 31, 2023 and 2024, interest on loans outstanding represented 88.00% and 85.48% of our total revenues, respectively. Consequently, our results of operations depend on our ability to manage our finance costs and the impact of fluctuations in interest rates effectively. Our finance costs comprise interest on borrowings (other than debt securities), interest on debt securities, interest on subordinated liabilities and interest cost on lease liabilities.

Further, our debt service costs and costs of funds depend on many external factors, including developments in the Indian credit market and, in particular, interest rate movements and the existence of adequate liquidity in the debt markets. Interest rates are highly sensitive and fluctuations thereof are dependent upon many factors which are beyond our control, including the monetary policies of the RBI, de-regulation of the financial services sector in India, domestic as well as international economic and political conditions, inflation and other factors. Internal factors which will affect our cost of funds include changes in our credit ratings, available credit limits and access to loan assignment transactions. During the Financial Years 2023 and 2024, our finance costs were H 5,490.10 million and H 8,831.62 million, respectively, and represented, as a percentage of our total income 37.96% and 38.64%, respectively.

Our levels of Non-Performing Assets (“NPAs”) and related Provisions and Write-Offs

The focus customer segment for our micro-loan business is women with an annual household income of up to H 300,000. Our customers generally have limited sources of income, savings and credit histories and as a result, generally do not have a high level of financial resilience, and, as a result, they may be affected by declining economic conditions and natural calamities such as floods, cyclones, earthquakes, tsunamis or droughts. Further, as we primarily make unsecured loans and rely primarily on non-traditional guarantee mechanisms rather than any tangible assets or collateral, As our customers potentially present a higher risk of loss in case of a credit default compared to that of customers in other asset-backed financing products. Thus, due to the nature of our customers, we may experience increased levels of NPAs and related provisions and write-offs. For the Financial Years 2023 and 2024, our impairment on financial instruments amounted to H 2,233.18 million and H 1,819.58 million, respectively, representing 15.63% and 8.02%% of our revenue from operations, respectively.

To reduce and minimise our levels of NPAs, related provisions and write-offs, we have put in place a risk management framework which primarily focus on addressing credit risk, operational risk and financial risk, and we have also implemented customer selection methodologies and regular end use and payment monitoring procedures.

Our Ability to Grow our Loan Portfolio and Customer Base, as well as Manage our Network and Outreach

Our results of operations are directly affected by the number of customers we serve from time to time. Growth in our customer base typically drives corresponding growth in our interest income and fees received, as customers utilize our loan products and also avail of our other financial products and services. Similarly, a decrease in our customer base would drive a corresponding decrease in our interest income and fees received. Our number of active customers was 3.35 million as of March 31, 2024 and our gross loan portfolio was H 1,21,935.00 million as of March 31, 2024.

Our results of operations also depend upon the geographic reach and service capabilities of our network of branches. As of March 31, 2024, we had 11,691 branch managers, credit managers and relationship officers, or 84.31% of our total workforce, spread across 685 branches in 81 districts in South India and 823 branches in 272 districts in the rest of India. Our relationship officers market and sell our products, and, together with our branch managers, manage our customer relationships with our members through weekly meetings. As of March 31, 2024, each of our relationship officers managed an average of 393 customers. Our relationship officers and branches are supported by our administrative support staff and management personnel.

Our Ability to Manage Operating Expenses

Our results of operations are affected by our ability to manage our operating expenses, which include fees and commission expenses, employee benefit expenses, other expenses and depreciation and amortization. As we expand our core business and our product and service offerings to our customers, we will need to increase headcount by adding relationship officers, other officers and operational management and technology staff. Employee benefit expenses represented 69.95% and 70.26% of our operating expenses during the Financial Years 2023 and 2024, respectively. In addition, our relationship officers incur substantial travelling and conveyance expenses visiting villages, many of which are remote, to market and sell our products and services, maintain member relationships, conduct meetings, collect repayments and report transactions at local banks. During the Financial Years 2023 and 2024, our other expenses were H 844.41 million and H 1,272.51 million, respectively, representing 18.31% and 19.93% of our operating expenses, respectively, comprising primarily of traveling and conveyance, legal and professional charges, and communication expenses.

Government Policy and Regulation

The microfinance industry is highly regulated and has been affected by changes in laws and regulations in the recent past, which have affected its growth. As an NBFC-MFI, we will continue to be affected by a number of regulations promulgated by the RBI. As per the RBI regulations, the interest rates charged by us are governed by our board policy on pricing on credit. The RBI regulates, among other things, non-performing assets (“NPAs”) and standard assets provisioning norms, capital adequacy norms and other lending stipulations and other operational restrictions. The RBI also regulates the credit flow by banks to NBFCs and provides guidelines to commercial banks with respect to their investment and credit exposure norms for lending to NBFCs. Any change in the regulatory framework affecting NBFC-MFIs, such as those relating to maintaining certain financial ratios, accessing funds or lending to NBFC- MFIs by banks including priority-sector lending (“PSL”) norms, would affect our results of operations and growth.

For changing laws and regulations governing the financial services industry in India and laws and regulations in applicable to us generally.

Key Components of our Statement of Profit and Loss

The following descriptions set forth information with respect to the key components of our profit and loss statements.

Income

Revenue from operations. Revenue from operations comprises interest income, fees and commission income, net gain on fair value changes, income on investments and sale of services. Interest income includes interest on loan portfolio (measured at amortised cost), interest on deposits from banks and interest on loan assets (measured at fair value through other comprehensive income). Fees and commission income includes facilitation fees that we earn from manufacturers and distributors that sell their products to our customers at our branches. We provide loans to our customers for the purchase of such products (for example, solar lamps and pressure cookers) and these products are available for sale at some of our branches. Fees and commission income also includes income from business correspondence services, which relate to commissions earned from acting as a partner institution for the Prayaas loan scheme, a scheme for direct credit to micro enterprises, including our existing customers. Net gain on fair value changes includes gain on sale of loan assets recognized through our profit and loss account. Net gain on fair value changes relate to the fair value changes of our portion of loan assets that we assign pursuant to our assignment transactions. Sale of services relate to income which we receive in relation to collections services that we provide for the portion of loans that we assign.

Other income. Other income comprises interest income on security deposits, bad debt recovered and miscellaneous income.

Expenses

Expenses comprise finance costs, fees and commission expenses, impairment on financial instruments, employee benefits expenses, depreciation and amortisation expense, and other expenses.

Finance costs. Finance costs comprise interest on borrowings (other than debt securities), interest on debt securities, interest on subordinated liabilities and interest cost on lease liabilities.

Fees and commission expenses. Fees and commission expenses comprise fees and commission expenses, which relate to expenses incurred in outsourcing our cash management operations to MFL and third-party cash management agencies.

Impairment on financial instruments. Impairment on financial instruments comprises write off of loans; waive off of loans which relate to impairment on value of our loan assets as a result of settlements that we enter into with our delinquent customers; and provision for impairment on loan assets.

Employee benefits expenses. Employee benefits expenses comprise salaries and wages, contribution to provident and other funds, share based payments, gratuity and compensated absence and staff welfare expenses.

Depreciation and amortisation expense. Depreciation and amortization expense comprises depreciation on property, plant and equipment, depreciation on right-of-use assets and amortisation.

Other expenses. Other expenses comprise rent, rates and taxes, repairs and maintenance - others, communication expenses, printing and stationery, marketing expenses, auditors remuneration (including for services such as statutory audit, limited review, tax audit, other certifications and reimbursement of expenses), legal and professional charges, traveling and conveyance, software support charges, power and fuel, office expenses, corporate social responsibility expenses and miscellaneous expenses.

Tax expense

Tax expense consists of current tax, deferred tax and tax relating to prior years.

Results of Operations for the Financial Years 2023 and 2024

The following table sets forth our selected financial data from our Statement of profit and loss for the Financial Years 2023 and 2024, the components of which are also expressed as a percentage of total income for such years:

For the Financial Years Particulars 2024 2023 H (in millions) % of Total Income H (in millions) % of Total Income Income Revenue from operations 22,701.80 99.33% 14,287.64 98.78% Other income 153.10 0.67% 175.80 1.22% Total income 22,854.90 100.00% 14,463.44 100.00% Expenses Finance costs 8,831.62 38.64% 5,490.10 37.96% Fees and commission expenses 271.85 1.19% 275.41 1.90% Impairment on financial instruments 1,819.58 7.96% 2,233.18 15.44% Employee benefits expenses 4,486.55 19.63% 3,225,58 22.30% Depreciation and amortization expense 354.37 1.55% 266.06 1.84% Other expenses 1,272.51 5.57% 844.41 5.84% Total expenses 17,036.48 74.54% 12,334.74 85.28% Profit before tax 5,818.42 25.46% 2,128.70 14.72% Tax expenses Current tax 1,456.31 6.37% 679.91 4.70% Deferred tax 104.80 0.46% (142.59) (0.99%) Tax relating to prior years (238.52) (1.04%) (47.51) (0.33%) Profit for the year 4,495.83 19.67% 1,638.89 11.33%

Financial Year 2024 Compared to Financial Year 2023

Income

Revenue from Operations

Our revenue from operations increased by 58.89% to H 22,701.80 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 14,287.64 million for the Financial Year 2023, primarily due to an increase in interest income to H 19,849.05 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 12,906.45 million for the Financial Year 2023, which was primarily attributable to increases in interest on loan portfolio to H 19,537.46 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 12,727.94 million for the Financial Year 2023. The increase in interest on loan portfolio was in line with increases in (i) active customers to 3.35 million as of March 31, 2024 from 2.77 million as of March 31, 2023, (ii) disbursements to H 1,06,616.12 million for the

Financial Year 2024 from H 81,044.74 million for the Financial Year 2023, and (iii) gross loan portfolio to H 1,21,935.00 million as of March 31, 2024 from H 92,082.96 million as of March 31, 2023. These increases were as a result of an expansion in the number of our branches to 1,508 as of March 31, 2024 from 1,172 as of March 31, 2023, states and union territories where we operate to 19 as of March 31, 2024 from 18 as of March 31,

2023 and districts where we operate to 353 as of March 31,

2024 from 321 as of March 31, 2023. The increase in interest on loan portfolio was also due to the removal of interest rate cap for NBFC-MFIs by RBI in March 2022, which allowed us to increase the interest rates on our income generating loans. As a result, our net interest margins, which is the ratio of our net interest income to our average monthly gross loan portfolio, increased to 12.69% for the Financial Year 2024 from 11.85% for the Financial Year 2023.

The increase in revenue from operations was also due to an increase in fees and commission income to H 409.09 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 173.22 million for the Financial Year 2023, primarily due to increases in (i) facilitation fees to H 357.78 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 148.23 million for the Financial Year 2023, in line with higher disbursements during the Financial Year 2024, and (ii) income from business correspondence services to H 51.30 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 25.00 million for the Financial Year 2023, primarily attributable to higher loans disbursed under the partnership agreement in relation to the Prayaas loan scheme during the Financial Year 2024. The increase in revenue from operations was also due to increases in (i) net gain on fair value changes to H 2,276.05million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 1,115.37 million for the Financial Year 2023, and (ii) sale of services to H 10.83 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 9.25 million for the Financial Year 2023, both of which were primarily attributable to an increase in book value of loan assets assigned during the year to H 27,133.93 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 18,322.48 million for the Financial Year 2023. Further, the increase in revenue from operations was also due to an increase in income on investments to H 156.78 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 83.35 million for the Financial Year 2023, primarily attributable to an increase in profits arising from the sale of short-term investments in mutual funds.

Other Income

Other income decreased by 12.91% to H 153.10 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 175.80 million for the Financial Year 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction in bad debt recovery to H 94.18 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 143.59 million for the Financial Year 2023.

Expenses

Finance Costs

Finance costs increased by 60.86% to H 8,831.62 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 5,490.10 million for the Financial Year

2023, primarily due to increases in (i) interest on borrowings (other than debt securities) to H 6,840.67 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 4,063.02 million for the Financial Year 2023, primarily attributable to increases in borrowings from banks and under securitization arrangements, and amounts raised from external commercial borrowings, and (ii) interest on debt securities to H 1,830.19 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 1,295.20 million for the Financial Year 2023. The increases in interest on debt securities were primarily attributable to an increase in issuance of non-convertible debentures in order to support an increase in disbursements. The increase in finance costs was also due to an increase in interest cost on lease liabilities to H 160.20 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 128.93 million for the Financial Year 2023, primarily attributable to an increase in number of lease contracts that we entered into, as our number of branches increased to 1,508 as of March 31,

2024, from 1,172 as of March 31,2023.

Fees and commission expenses

Fees and commission expenses decreased by 1.29% to H 271.85 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 275.41 million

for the Financial Year 2023, primarily due to increases in (i) digital collections to H 21,128.24 million for the Financial Year 2024 by 92.86% from H 10,955.40 million for the Financial Year 2023, and (ii) collection efficiency to 98.4% for the Financial Year 2024 from 95.84% for the Financial Year 2023. The increase in digital collections and collection efficiency is in line with an increase in our gross loan portfolio to H 1,21,935.00 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 92,082.96 million for the Financial Year 2023.

Impairment on financial instruments

Impairment on financial instruments decreased by 18.52% to H 1,819.58 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 2,233.18 million for the Financial Year 2023, primarily due to decrease in (i) loans written off to H 1,319.20 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 1,402.81 million for the Financial Year 2023, (ii) loans waived off to H 342.00 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 476.59 million for the Financial Year 2023, primarily attributable to an decrease in settlements with our customers during the Financial Year 2024, and (iii) provision for impairment on loan assets to H 158.38 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 353.78 million for the Financial Year 2023, primarily attributable to an increase in our standard on time gross loan portfolio to H 115,188.74 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 79,533.50 million for the Financial Year 2023.

Employee benefits expenses

Employee benefits expense increased by 39.09% to H 4,486.55 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 3,225.58 million for the Financial Year 2023, primarily due to increases in (i) salaries and wages to H 3,946.52 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 2,876.80 million for the Financial Year 2023, and (ii) contribution to provident and other funds to H 314.04 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 234.01 million, which were primarily attributable to an increase in our headcount to expand our business operations and branch network, and an annual increase in salaries and bonuses of our employees. We have 13,866 employees as of March 31, 2024, as compared to 10,227 employees as of March 31,2023. Further, the increase in employee benefits expense was also attributable to an increase in share-based payments to H 93.72 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 42.11 million for the Financial Year 2023, due to stock options granted to our employees under our employee stock option scheme.

Depreciation and amortization expense

Depreciation and amortization costs increased by 33.19% to H 354.37 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 266.06 million for the Financial Year 2023, primarily due to increases in (i) depreciation on property, plant and equipment to H 140.20 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 104.57 million for the Financial Year 2023, and (ii) depreciation on right-of-use assets to H 213.34 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 161.01 million for the Financial Year 2023, which were primarily attributable to the expansion of our business and corresponding increases in (a) net carrying amount of property, plant and equipment to H 732.82 million as of March 31, 2024 from H 594.37 million as of March 31, 2023, and (b) branches to 1,508 as of March 31, 2024 from 1,172 as of March 31, 2023.

Other Expenses

Other expenses increased by 50.70% to H 1,272.51 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 844.41 million for the Financial Year 2023, primarily due to an increase in expenses relating to (i) Software support charges to H 178.12 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 45.78 million for the Financial Year 2023, primarily attributable to increase in the expenses towards installation of Firewall. (ii) legal and professional charges to H 246.52 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 149.18 million for the Financial Year 2023, (iii) traveling and conveyance to H 455.92 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 347.76 million for the Financial Year 2023, primarily attributable to our expansion into new states and territories during the Financial Year 2024 which required our employees to travel, (iv) Communication expenses to H 97.47 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 70.83 million for the Financial Year 2023 and (v) miscellaneous expenses to H 73.95 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 61.18 million for the Financial Year 2023, primarily attributable to increases in incentives paid to customers for utilization of digital collection methods and outsourced manpower services for debt recovery and meeting expenses.

Profit before Tax

As a result of the foregoing, our profit before tax increased by 173.33% to H 5,818.42 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 2,128.70 million for the Financial Year 2023.

Tax Expense

Current tax increased by 114.19% to H 1,456.31 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 679.91 million for the Financial Year 2023, primarily due to an increase in taxable income to H 6,197.88 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 2,701.48 million for the Financial Year 2023.

As a result of timing differences in making provisions for loan assets, gratuity and leave encashment and Ind AS adjustments, we had deferred tax of H 104.80 million as of March 31, 2024.

As a result of excess provision created for tax in Financial Year 2023, we had tax reversal relating to prior years of H 238.52 million as of March 31, 2024.

Profit after Tax

As a result of the foregoing, our profit after tax increased to H 4,495.83 million for the Financial Year 2024 from H 1,638.89 million for the Financial Year 2023, for the reasons mentioned above.

Our Financial Position

Our net worth increased by 72.49% to H 28,043.53 million as of March 31, 2024, from H 16,258.49 million as of March 31, 2023. The increase in net worth is primarily attributable to fresh issue of 2,61,34,205 equity shares of face value H 10 each at a premium of H 281.

The following table sets forth our selected financial data from our Financial Statements as of March 31, 2023 and 2024:

Particulars As of March 31, 2024 As of March 31,2023 Assets: Total financial assets 1,13,279.22 83,167.28 Total non-financial assets 2,623.04 2,124.71 Total Assets 1,15,902.26 85,291.99 Liabilities and Equity: Total financial liabilities 87,498.41 68,933.13 Total non-financial liabilities 360.32 100.37 Total liabilities 87,858.73 69,033.50 Total equity 28,043.53 16,258.49 Total liabilities and equity 1,15,902.26 85,291.99

Assets

We had total assets of 1,15,902.26 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to H 85,291.99 million as of March 31, 2023. The increases in total assets were on account of an increase in financial and non-financial assets.

Financial assets

Our total financial assets increased by 36.21% to H 1,13,279.22 million as of March 31,2024 from H 83,167.28 million as of March 31, 2023 primarily due to increases in (i) loans to H 94,357.00 million as of March 31,2024 from H 70,266.85 million as of March 31,2023, (ii) cash and cash equivalents to H 9,576.65 million as

of March 31,2024 from H 7,594.55 million as of March 31, 2023, and (iii) bank balances other than cash and cash equivalent to H 6,210.62 million as of March 31, 2024 from H 3,909.58 million as of March 31, 2023, in line with an increase in active customers, disbursements and gross loan portfolio.

Non-financial assets

Our total non-financial assets increased by 23.45% to H 2,623.04 million as of March 31,2024 from H 2,124.71 million as of March 31, 2023 primarily due to increases in (i) right-of-use assets to H 1,410.87 million as of March 31, 2024 from H 1,121.72 million as of March 31, 2023, and (ii) property, plant and equipment to H 732.82 million as of March 31, 2024 from H 594.37 million

as of March 31, 2023, which were primarily attributable to the expansion of our business and increase in branches. (iii) increase in current tax assets (net) to H 131.13 million as of March 31, 2024 from H 104.60 million as of March 31, 2023.

Liabilities

We had total liabilities of H 87,858.73 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to H 69,033.50 million as of March 31,2023 due to an increase in financial and non-financial liabilities.

Financial liabilities

Our total financial liabilities increased by 26.93% to H 87,498.41 million as of March 31, 2024 from H 68,933.13 million as of March 31, 2023 primarily due to an increase in (i) borrowings (other than debt securities) to H 73,969.33 million as of March 31,2024 from H 51,230.25 million as of March 31,2023, primarily attributable to an increase in the borrowings from banks and financial institutions, under Securitisation arrangement and External Commercial Borrowing. This was partially offset by decrease in Debt Securities to H 9,624.36 million in Financial Year 2024 from 13,216.67 in Financial Year 2023.

Non-financial liabilities

Our total non-financial liabilities increased by 258.99% to H 360.32 million as of March 31, 2024 from H 100.37 million as of March 31, 2023 primarily due to an increase in provisions to H 110.09 million as of March 31, 2024 from H 36.13 million as of March 31, 2023 and also an increase in other non-financial liabilities to H 157.19 million as of March 31, 2024 from H 64.24 million as of March 31, 2023.

Equity

Our total equity increased by 72.49% to H 28,043.53 million as of March 31,2024 from H 16,258.49 million as of March 31,2023 primarily due to increases in (i) Equity Share capital to H 1,704.93 million as of March 31,2024 from H 1,401.98 million as of March 31, 2023, primarily attributable to fresh issue of 2,61,34,205 equity shares of H 10 each and conversion of Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares to equity at 1:1.1781; (ii) other equity to H 26,338.60 million as of March 31, 2024 from H 14,856.51 million as of March 31, 2023, primarily attributable to increases in (a) securities premium to H 16,221.02 million as of March 31, 2024 from H 9,473.77 million as of March 31, 2023 consequent to the fresh issue of shares at a premium of H 281, (b) reserve fund to H 2,019.66 million as of March 31,2024 from H 1,120.50 million as of March 31, 2023, (c) loan assets through other comprehensive income to H 1,267.36 million as of March 31,2024 from H 1,103.62 million as of March 31, 2023, (d) retained earnings to H 6,963.65 million as of March 31,2024 from H 3,393.95 million as of March 31, 2023.

Liquidity and Capital Resources Liquidity

As of March 31, 2024, we had cash available for use in our operations of H 9,576.65 million. We currently invest our surplus cash in fixed deposits with various banks and debt mutual funds.

We regularly monitor our funding levels to ensure we can satisfy the requirements for maturity of our liabilities. We maintain diverse sources of funding and liquid assets to facilitate flexibility in meeting our liquidity requirements. Liquidity is provided principally by short-term and long-term borrowings from banks and other entities, recovery on our loan portfolio, proceeds from securitization and assignment of loans, issue of debentures, sales of equity securities and retained earnings.

Cash Flows

The following table summarizes our cash flows for the Financial Years 2023 and 2024.

Particulars For the Financial Year 2024 For the Financial Year 2023 Net cash used in operating activities (21,252.61) (23,328.81) Net cash used in investing activities (2,253.28) (1,800.30) Net cash generated from financing activities 25,487.99 25,665.40 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,982.10 536.28

Operating Activities

Net cash used in operating activities was H 21,252.61 million for the Financial Year 2024. We had profit before tax of H 5,818.42 million for the Financial Year 2024, which was primarily adjusted for impairment on financial instruments of H 1,819.58 million, depreciation and amortisation of H 354.37 million, adjustments towards effective interest rate in respect of loan assets of H 285.64 million, working capital changes such as an increase in loans of H 23,700.50 million and an increase in other receivables of H 1,852.74 million, and gain on sale of loan asset through direct assignment of H 2,276.05million.

Net cash used in operating activities was H 23,328.81 million for the Financial Year 2023. We had profit before tax of H 2,128.70 million for the Financial Year 2023, which was primarily adjusted for impairment on financial instruments of H 2,233.18 million, depreciation and amortization of H 266.06 million and adjustments towards effective interest rate in respect of loan assets of H 203.80 million and working capital changes such as increase in loans of H 27,058.51 million and a increase in other financial liabilities of H 1,089.92 million, and gain on sale of loan asset through direct assignment of H 1,115.37 million.

Investing Activities

Net cash used in investing activities was H 2,253.28 million for the Financial Year 2024, which primarily related to investment in term deposits with banks (net) of H 2,301.04 million, and purchase of tangible assets (including capital advances, capital creditors and capital work in progress) and intangible assets of H 276.34 million, which was partially offset by profit on sale of investments of H 156.78 million and investment in equity instrument of H 166.50 million.

Net cash used in investing activities was H 1,800.30 million for the Financial Year 2023, which primarily related to investment in term deposits with banks (net) of H 968.69 million, investment in equity instruments of H 633.14 million and purchase of tangible assets (including capital advances, capital creditors and capital work in progress) and intangible assets of H 281.79 million, which was partially offset by profit on sale of investments of H 83.35 million.

Financing Activities

Net cash generated from financing activities was H 25,487.99 million for the Financial Year 2024. This primarily resulted from proceeds from issue of equity shares of H 7,600.00 million, proceeds from borrowings of H 44,949.44 million, proceeds from securitization arrangement of H 21,197.21 million, and proceeds from debt securities of H 3,000.00 million, partially offset by repayment of borrowings of H 28,055.55 million, repayment of securitization arrangement of H 15,206.02 million, repayment of debt securities of H 7,163.84 million and share issue expenses of H 549.81 million.

Net cash generated from financing activities was H 25,665.40 million for the Financial Year 2023. This primarily resulted from proceeds from borrowings of H 36,394.80 million, proceeds from securitization arrangement of H 13,092.63 million, and proceeds from debt securities of H 9,091.27 million, partially offset by repayment of borrowings of H 22,168.21 million, repayment of securitization arrangement of H 8,966.65 million and repayment of debt securities of H 2,121.26 million.

Capital Expenditure

During the Financial Years 2023 and 2024, we invested H 281.79 million and H 276.34 million, respectively in capital expenditure. The following table sets forth our capital expenditure for the periods mentioned:

Particulars For the Financial Year 2024 For the Financial Year 2023 Tangible Assets (including capital advances and capital work-in-progress) 275.57 279.23 Intangible Assets (including capital advances and capital work-in-progress) 0.77 2.56 Total 276.34 281.79

Contractual Obligations

The following table sets forth a summary of the maturity profile of our contractual obligations as of March 31, 2024:

Particulars Payment due by period On demand Less than one year One to five years More than 5 years Total Trade payables 138.85 138.85 Salaries and bonus payable 198.14 198.14 Lease liabilities 350.76 1,298.74 743.30 2,392.80 Payable towards assigned portfolio 512.12 512.12 Interest accrued but not due on borrowings 520.49 132.52 1.70 654.71 Other payable 755.87 755.87 Other non-financial liabilities 157.19 157.19 Total 677.68 2,088.76 1,300.44 743.30 4,809.68

Assignment Arrangements

During the Financial Years 2023 and 2024, we have assigned loans of H 18,322.48 million and H 27,133.93 million, respectively. The following table sets forth information regarding our direct assignment activity during the Financial Years 2023 and 2024.

Particulars For the Financial Year 2024 For the Financial Year 2023 Total book value of the loan asset assigned 27,133.93 18,322.48 Sale consideration received for the loan asset assigned 23,269.07 16,133.49

Under the agreements for the assignment of loans, we transfer all the rights and obligations relating to the loan assets assigned as shown above to banks.

Contingent Liabilities and Commitments

As at March 31, 2024, credit enhancements provided by our Company towards securitisation transactions aggregated to H

5,498.00 million.

Capital to Risk Asset Ratios

The NBFC-SI Master Directions require all NBFC-MFIs to maintain a capital adequacy ratio consisting of Tier I and Tier II capital that is not less than 15.00% of their aggregate risk-weighted assets. Our capital to risk assets ratio as of March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 was 28.97%, 21.87% respectively.

Our capital adequacy information as of periods indicated below is as follows:

Particulars As of March 31, 2024 As of March 31, 2023 Tier I capital(1) 24,842.52 13,638.38 Tier II capital(2) - - Total Tier I and Tier II capital 24,842.52 13,638.38 Total risk weighted assets 85,757.43 62.358.19 Tier I capital to risk assets ratio (%) 28.97% 21.87% Tier II capital to risk assets ratio (%) - - Total capital to risk assets ratio(3) (%) 28.97% 21.87%

Notes:

(1)

(2)

(3)

Tier I capital include (i) paid-up capital (ordinary shares), statutory reserves, and other disclosed free reserves, if any; (ii) perpetual non-cumulative preference shares eligible for inclusion as Tier I capital, subject to laws in force from time to time; (iii) innovative perpetual debt instruments eligible for inclusion as Tier I capital; and (iv) capital reserves representing surplus arising out of sale proceeds of assets, as reduced by investment in shares of other NBFCs and in shares, debentures, bonds, outstanding loans and advances, including hire purchase and lease finance made to and deposits with subsidiaries and companies in the same group exceeding, in aggregate, 10% of the owned fund as defined in the Master Circular on Prudential Norms on Capital Adequacy, Basel I Framework dated July 1,2015 issued by the RBI.Tier II capital include undisclosed reserves, revaluation reserves, general provisions and loss reserves, hybrid capital instruments, subordinated debt and investment reserve account to the extent the aggregate does not exceed Tier I capital.The total capital to risk assets ratio is calculated as capital funds (Tier I capital plus Tier II capital) divided by risk-weighted assets (the weighted average of funded and non-funded items after applying the risk weights as assigned by the RBI).