Muzali Arts Ltd Balance Sheet

0.98
(-3.92%)
Apr 15, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.08

6.08

5.24

5.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.92

6.87

7.39

7.25

Net Worth

12

12.95

12.63

12.79

Minority Interest

Debt

0.01

0.11

2.11

0.93

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

12.01

13.06

14.74

13.72

Fixed Assets

0.09

0.1

0.1

0.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.51

2.85

4.76

1.74

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.04

0

0

0

Networking Capital

8.96

9.45

9.65

9.8

Inventories

0

1.03

1.01

0.42

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.84

1.69

1.73

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

7.35

7.96

8.49

10.39

Sundry Creditors

-0.18

-0.51

-0.58

-0.4

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.05

-0.72

-1

-0.61

Cash

0.41

0.66

0.23

2.15

Total Assets

12.01

13.06

14.74

13.73

