Muzali Arts Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.08
6.08
5.24
5.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.92
6.87
7.39
7.25
Net Worth
12
12.95
12.63
12.79
Minority Interest
Debt
0.01
0.11
2.11
0.93
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
12.01
13.06
14.74
13.72
Fixed Assets
0.09
0.1
0.1
0.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.51
2.85
4.76
1.74
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0
0
0
Networking Capital
8.96
9.45
9.65
9.8
Inventories
0
1.03
1.01
0.42
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.84
1.69
1.73
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
7.35
7.96
8.49
10.39
Sundry Creditors
-0.18
-0.51
-0.58
-0.4
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.72
-1
-0.61
Cash
0.41
0.66
0.23
2.15
Total Assets
12.01
13.06
14.74
13.73
