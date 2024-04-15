Muzali Arts Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.93
0.56
1.09
0.22
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.15
-0.29
-0.06
Working capital
5.73
-0.46
2.98
3.28
Other operating items
Operating
4.78
-0.04
3.77
3.43
Capital expenditure
-0.01
0
0
0
Free cash flow
4.77
-0.04
3.77
3.43
Equity raised
14.25
4.31
2.75
2.43
Investing
1.33
0.41
0
0
Financing
2.96
4.5
2.76
0.56
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
23.32
9.18
9.28
6.43
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.