Muzali Arts Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.98
(-3.92%)
Apr 15, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Muzali Arts Ltd

Muzali Arts FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.93

0.56

1.09

0.22

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.15

-0.29

-0.06

Working capital

5.73

-0.46

2.98

3.28

Other operating items

Operating

4.78

-0.04

3.77

3.43

Capital expenditure

-0.01

0

0

0

Free cash flow

4.77

-0.04

3.77

3.43

Equity raised

14.25

4.31

2.75

2.43

Investing

1.33

0.41

0

0

Financing

2.96

4.5

2.76

0.56

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

23.32

9.18

9.28

6.43

