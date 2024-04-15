iifl-logo
Muzali Arts Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.98
(-3.92%)
Apr 15, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

3.77

8.81

11.72

yoy growth (%)

-100

-57.2

-24.79

18.42

Raw materials

0

-3.71

-7.8

-11.54

As % of sales

0

98.46

88.56

98.42

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.02

-0.07

-0.03

As % of sales

0

0.67

0.83

0.26

Other costs

-1.19

-0.11

-0.11

-0.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

3.13

1.28

1.02

Operating profit

-1.47

-0.08

0.82

0.03

OPM

0

-2.27

9.31

0.28

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.06

-0.16

-0.06

0

Other income

0.6

0.82

0.33

0.19

Profit before tax

-0.93

0.56

1.09

0.22

Taxes

0

-0.15

-0.29

-0.06

Tax rate

0

-26.99

-27.3

-27.18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.93

0.41

0.79

0.16

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.93

0.41

0.79

0.16

yoy growth (%)

-326.28

-47.81

393.17

510.57

NPM

0

10.99

9.01

1.37

