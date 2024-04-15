Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
3.77
8.81
11.72
yoy growth (%)
-100
-57.2
-24.79
18.42
Raw materials
0
-3.71
-7.8
-11.54
As % of sales
0
98.46
88.56
98.42
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.02
-0.07
-0.03
As % of sales
0
0.67
0.83
0.26
Other costs
-1.19
-0.11
-0.11
-0.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
3.13
1.28
1.02
Operating profit
-1.47
-0.08
0.82
0.03
OPM
0
-2.27
9.31
0.28
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.06
-0.16
-0.06
0
Other income
0.6
0.82
0.33
0.19
Profit before tax
-0.93
0.56
1.09
0.22
Taxes
0
-0.15
-0.29
-0.06
Tax rate
0
-26.99
-27.3
-27.18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.93
0.41
0.79
0.16
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.93
0.41
0.79
0.16
yoy growth (%)
-326.28
-47.81
393.17
510.57
NPM
0
10.99
9.01
1.37
