Muzali Arts Ltd Key Ratios

0.98
(-3.92%)
Apr 15, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-40.8

Op profit growth

2,698.81

EBIT growth

-340.62

Net profit growth

-553.11

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-107.46

-2.27

EBIT margin

-79.39

19.53

Net profit margin

-84.14

10.99

RoCE

-14.03

RoNW

-5.21

RoA

-3.71

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.39

0.2

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.38

0.2

Book value per share

2.75

2.26

Valuation ratios

P/E

-17.35

37.35

P/CEPS

-17.5

36.55

P/B

2.45

3.3

EV/EBIDTA

-18.64

23.29

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

0

-26.99

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

7.35

Inventory days

612.73

Creditor days

-220.52

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

16.71

-4.36

Net debt / equity

0.16

0.43

Net debt / op. profit

-0.91

-23.43

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-32.48

-98.46

Employee costs

-54.86

-0.67

Other costs

-120.11

-3.13

