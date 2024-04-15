Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-40.8
Op profit growth
2,698.81
EBIT growth
-340.62
Net profit growth
-553.11
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-107.46
-2.27
EBIT margin
-79.39
19.53
Net profit margin
-84.14
10.99
RoCE
-14.03
RoNW
-5.21
RoA
-3.71
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.39
0.2
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.38
0.2
Book value per share
2.75
2.26
Valuation ratios
P/E
-17.35
37.35
P/CEPS
-17.5
36.55
P/B
2.45
3.3
EV/EBIDTA
-18.64
23.29
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
0
-26.99
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
7.35
Inventory days
612.73
Creditor days
-220.52
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
16.71
-4.36
Net debt / equity
0.16
0.43
Net debt / op. profit
-0.91
-23.43
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-32.48
-98.46
Employee costs
-54.86
-0.67
Other costs
-120.11
-3.13
