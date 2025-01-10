Mystic Electronics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.77
19.77
19.77
19.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.8
9.17
13.24
13.27
Net Worth
27.57
28.94
33.01
33.04
Minority Interest
Debt
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
28.77
30.14
34.21
34.29
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.61
21.4
19.57
20.47
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
9.12
8.7
14.59
13.69
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
9.13
8.7
14.62
13.75
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
0
-0.03
-0.06
Cash
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.13
Total Assets
28.77
30.14
34.2
34.29
