Mystic Electronics Ltd Balance Sheet

6.92
(-1.98%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mystic Electronics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.77

19.77

19.77

19.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.8

9.17

13.24

13.27

Net Worth

27.57

28.94

33.01

33.04

Minority Interest

Debt

1.2

1.2

1.2

1.25

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

28.77

30.14

34.21

34.29

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

19.61

21.4

19.57

20.47

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

9.12

8.7

14.59

13.69

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

9.13

8.7

14.62

13.75

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

0

-0.03

-0.06

Cash

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.13

Total Assets

28.77

30.14

34.2

34.29

QUICKLINKS FOR Mystic Electronics Ltd

