Mystic Electronics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.84
(-4.47%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.5

3.4

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-85.2

-78.84

Raw materials

0

0

-0.34

-2.6

As % of sales

0

0

67.83

76.53

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.2

-0.21

-0.44

As % of sales

0

0

43.52

13.08

Other costs

-0.07

-3.48

-4.23

-3.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

841.42

91.37

Operating profit

-0.2

-3.68

-4.29

-2.75

OPM

0

0

-852.77

-81

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.01

Interest expense

0

-0.26

-0.02

-0.02

Other income

-0.44

0.26

0.45

0.82

Profit before tax

-0.65

-3.67

-3.87

-1.96

Taxes

-0.07

0

0

-0.03

Tax rate

10.78

0

0.09

1.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.72

-3.67

-3.87

-2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.72

-3.67

-3.87

-2

yoy growth (%)

-80.37

-5.15

93.42

-449.83

NPM

0

0

-770.47

-58.91

