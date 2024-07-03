SectorTrading
Open₹7.21
Prev. Close₹6.87
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.06
Day's High₹7.21
Day's Low₹6.54
52 Week's High₹9.9
52 Week's Low₹3.3
Book Value₹14.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.25
P/E17.18
EPS0.4
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.77
19.77
19.77
19.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.8
9.17
13.24
13.27
Net Worth
27.57
28.94
33.01
33.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.5
3.4
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-85.2
-78.84
Raw materials
0
0
-0.34
-2.6
As % of sales
0
0
67.83
76.53
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.2
-0.21
-0.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.65
-3.67
-3.87
-1.96
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.07
0
0
-0.03
Working capital
0.43
-0.9
-12.49
-3.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-85.2
-78.84
Op profit growth
-94.49
-14.21
55.71
572.93
EBIT growth
-80.97
-11.33
98.19
-332.86
Net profit growth
-80.37
-5.15
93.42
-449.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Krishan Khadaria
Independent Director
Manoj Bhatia
Managing Director
Mohit Khadaria
Director
Asha Khadaria
Independent Director
Niraali Santosh Thingalaya
Independent Director
Narendra Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mystic Electronics Ltd
Summary
Mystic Electronics was incorporated on 30th August, 2011 as Pearl Electronics Limited. Pursuant to Scheme of Demerger sanctioned by Honble Bombay High Court on 09th October, 2012, the Electronics Division of Nouveau Global Ventures Limited was demerged into Pearl Electronics Limited with effect from 1st October, 2011. In year 2016, the Company changed its name from Pearl Electronics Limited to Mystic Electronics Limited.The Company is engaged actively in the business of trading of electronic products such as mobile handsets, computer hardware and software etc. and has completed eight years in its trading business. Due to financial difficulties, the Company is not in profits but is in the process of diversifying and expanding its existing business activities into newer areas to attain profits during the years which shall be beneficial for the growth of the Company and its members.
Read More
The Mystic Electronics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.21 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mystic Electronics Ltd is ₹14.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mystic Electronics Ltd is 17.18 and 0.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mystic Electronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mystic Electronics Ltd is ₹3.3 and ₹9.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mystic Electronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.63%, 3 Years at -13.60%, 1 Year at 56.85%, 6 Month at 51.32%, 3 Month at 17.64% and 1 Month at 12.62%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.