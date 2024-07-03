iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mystic Electronics Ltd Share Price

7.21
(4.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:21:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.21
  • Day's High7.21
  • 52 Wk High9.9
  • Prev. Close6.87
  • Day's Low6.54
  • 52 Wk Low 3.3
  • Turnover (lac)2.06
  • P/E17.18
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.25
  • EPS0.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.25
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mystic Electronics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

7.21

Prev. Close

6.87

Turnover(Lac.)

2.06

Day's High

7.21

Day's Low

6.54

52 Week's High

9.9

52 Week's Low

3.3

Book Value

14.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.25

P/E

17.18

EPS

0.4

Divi. Yield

0

Mystic Electronics Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Mystic Electronics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mystic Electronics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 6.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 6.90%

Non-Promoter- 93.10%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 93.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mystic Electronics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.77

19.77

19.77

19.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.8

9.17

13.24

13.27

Net Worth

27.57

28.94

33.01

33.04

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.5

3.4

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-85.2

-78.84

Raw materials

0

0

-0.34

-2.6

As % of sales

0

0

67.83

76.53

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.2

-0.21

-0.44

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.65

-3.67

-3.87

-1.96

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.07

0

0

-0.03

Working capital

0.43

-0.9

-12.49

-3.67

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-85.2

-78.84

Op profit growth

-94.49

-14.21

55.71

572.93

EBIT growth

-80.97

-11.33

98.19

-332.86

Net profit growth

-80.37

-5.15

93.42

-449.83

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Mystic Electronics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mystic Electronics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Krishan Khadaria

Independent Director

Manoj Bhatia

Managing Director

Mohit Khadaria

Director

Asha Khadaria

Independent Director

Niraali Santosh Thingalaya

Independent Director

Narendra Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mystic Electronics Ltd

Summary

Mystic Electronics was incorporated on 30th August, 2011 as Pearl Electronics Limited. Pursuant to Scheme of Demerger sanctioned by Honble Bombay High Court on 09th October, 2012, the Electronics Division of Nouveau Global Ventures Limited was demerged into Pearl Electronics Limited with effect from 1st October, 2011. In year 2016, the Company changed its name from Pearl Electronics Limited to Mystic Electronics Limited.The Company is engaged actively in the business of trading of electronic products such as mobile handsets, computer hardware and software etc. and has completed eight years in its trading business. Due to financial difficulties, the Company is not in profits but is in the process of diversifying and expanding its existing business activities into newer areas to attain profits during the years which shall be beneficial for the growth of the Company and its members.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mystic Electronics Ltd share price today?

The Mystic Electronics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.21 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mystic Electronics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mystic Electronics Ltd is ₹14.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mystic Electronics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mystic Electronics Ltd is 17.18 and 0.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mystic Electronics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mystic Electronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mystic Electronics Ltd is ₹3.3 and ₹9.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mystic Electronics Ltd?

Mystic Electronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.63%, 3 Years at -13.60%, 1 Year at 56.85%, 6 Month at 51.32%, 3 Month at 17.64% and 1 Month at 12.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mystic Electronics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mystic Electronics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 6.90 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 93.10 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mystic Electronics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.