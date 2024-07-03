Summary

Mystic Electronics was incorporated on 30th August, 2011 as Pearl Electronics Limited. Pursuant to Scheme of Demerger sanctioned by Honble Bombay High Court on 09th October, 2012, the Electronics Division of Nouveau Global Ventures Limited was demerged into Pearl Electronics Limited with effect from 1st October, 2011. In year 2016, the Company changed its name from Pearl Electronics Limited to Mystic Electronics Limited.The Company is engaged actively in the business of trading of electronic products such as mobile handsets, computer hardware and software etc. and has completed eight years in its trading business. Due to financial difficulties, the Company is not in profits but is in the process of diversifying and expanding its existing business activities into newer areas to attain profits during the years which shall be beneficial for the growth of the Company and its members.

Read More