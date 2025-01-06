iifl-logo-icon 1
Mystic Electronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.21
(4.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mystic Electronics Ltd

Mystic Electron. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.65

-3.67

-3.87

-1.96

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.07

0

0

-0.03

Working capital

0.43

-0.9

-12.49

-3.67

Other operating items

Operating

-0.29

-4.57

-16.37

-5.68

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0.02

Free cash flow

-0.29

-4.57

-16.37

-5.66

Equity raised

27.86

37.72

51.75

59.06

Investing

-2.46

-2.55

19.8

1.23

Financing

4.18

2.93

0.12

-0.03

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

29.28

33.52

55.3

54.59

