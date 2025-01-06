Mystic Electronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.65
-3.67
-3.87
-1.96
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.07
0
0
-0.03
Working capital
0.43
-0.9
-12.49
-3.67
Other operating items
Operating
-0.29
-4.57
-16.37
-5.68
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0.02
Free cash flow
-0.29
-4.57
-16.37
-5.66
Equity raised
27.86
37.72
51.75
59.06
Investing
-2.46
-2.55
19.8
1.23
Financing
4.18
2.93
0.12
-0.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
29.28
33.52
55.3
54.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.