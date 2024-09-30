iifl-logo-icon 1
Mystic Electronics Ltd AGM

6.66
(-1.91%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Mystic Electron. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
PURSUANT TO REGULATION 3O OF SEBI (LODR), 2015, THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY AT THEIR MEETING HELD TODAY THAT IS MONDAY, 2ND SEPTEMBER, 2024 HAS INTERALIA CONSIDERED AND APPROVE THE FOLLOWING 1. APPOINTMENT OF HIMANSHU AGARWAL AS THE ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR IN INDEPENDENT CATEGORY OF THE COMPANY W.E.F 2ND SEPTEMBER, 2024 FOR A PERIOD OF 5 YEARS 2. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT FOR THE FY 2023-24 3. ANNUAL REPORT AND DIRECTORS REPORT ALONG WITH ANNEXTURES 4. NOTICE FOR CONVENING 13TH AGM OF THE COMPANY TO BE HELD ON MONDAY, 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2024 5. APPOINTMENT OF ARVIND BAID, PRACTICING CA AS SCRUTINIZER FOR CONDUCTING EVOTING AT THE TIME OF AGM Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, this is to inform you that Mr. Himanshu Agarwal (09569882), be and hereby appointed as director of the company in non-executive independent category at the AGM held on 30th September, 2024 at 02:00 pm (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024) Please find attached herwith the Scrutinizers report along with Voting results of the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 02:00 pm under Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR), 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024)

Mystic Electron.: Related News

No Record Found

