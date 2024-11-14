Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Mystic Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms with the provision of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at the registered office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Half Year ended 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report as issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the corresponding period. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. 14th November, 2024 have approved and adopted the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024, as reviewed and recommended by Audit Committee. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, we enclose herewith the following: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024; 2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the half year ended 30th September, 2024. 3. Limited Review report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

PURSUANT TO REGULATION 3O OF SEBI (LODR), 2015, THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY AT THEIR MEETING HELD TODAY THAT IS MONDAY, 2ND SEPTEMBER, 2024 HAS INTERALIA CONSIDERED AND APPROVE THE FOLLOWING 1. APPOINTMENT OF HIMANSHU AGARWAL AS THE ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR IN INDEPENDENT CATEGORY OF THE COMPANY W.E.F 2ND SEPTEMBER, 2024 FOR A PERIOD OF 5 YEARS 2. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT FOR THE FY 2023-24 3. ANNUAL REPORT AND DIRECTORS REPORT ALONG WITH ANNEXTURES 4. NOTICE FOR CONVENING 13TH AGM OF THE COMPANY TO BE HELD ON MONDAY, 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2024 5. APPOINTMENT OF ARVIND BAID, PRACTICING CA AS SCRUTINIZER FOR CONDUCTING EVOTING AT THE TIME OF AGM Read less..

Mystic Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of Nouveau Global Ventures Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 401/A Pearl Arcade Opp. P. K. Jewellers Dawood Baug Lane Off J. P. Road Andheri (W) Mumbai - 400058 to inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Segments Reporting thereon for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and the Limited Review Report for the corresponding period. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. 14th August, 2024 have approved and adopted the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024, as reviewed and recommended by Audit Committee. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, following is enclosed herewith: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024; 2. Limited Review Report, as issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024; (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024) As intimated to the Stock Exchanges vide our letter number dated 28th June 2024 the Trading Window for trading in the Securities of the Company by its Designated Persons will continue to remain closed and shall be opened Forty-Eight (48) hours after the conclusion of the aforesaid meeting of the Board of Directors.

Mystic Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam In terms of the provision of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 23rd May 2024 at the registered office of the Company inter alia to consider approve and adopt the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 along with the Audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 23rd May, 2024 at its registered office has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1.Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 along with the statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 and; 2.Independent Auditors Report on Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024, duly issued by the statutory auditor of the Company; and 3.Declaration that the report of Auditor is with unmodified opinion with respect to Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. A copy of the said results along with the Auditors Report will be made available on the website of the Company i.e. www.mystic-electronics.com This is to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today that is Thursday, 23rd May, 2024 has interalia considered and adopted the following matters: 1. Audited Financial Results along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash flow statement for the year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Independent Auditors Report 3. Declaration on the unmodified opinion of the Audited Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

We wish to inform you that based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company has at its meeting held today i.e on May 03, 2024, has approved the following Appointments: 1. The Appointment of M/s. Ritika Agrawal & Associates, Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditor of the Company to conduct the Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2023-24 and to issue the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report and Secretarial Audit Report thereon; 2. Appointment of M/s. Sanjonaa And Associates, Chartered Accountant, (Firm Reg. no. 157896W) as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25; Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Ditectors in their meeting held today that is 03rd May 2024 has interalia approved the following appointments: 1. Appointment of M/s. Ritika Agrawal & Associates as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial year 2023-24. 2. Appointment of Sanjonaa and Associates as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial year 2024-25. Read less..

