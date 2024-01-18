|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 May 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|-
|3.5
|35
|Final
|Recommended a Dividend ofRs. 3.50 per equity share of Rs. 10 each (35%) for the financial year ended 31t March, 2024. The payment of Dividend is subject to approval of shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ofthe Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 28, 2024.
