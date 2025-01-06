N2N Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-4.99
-0.07
-0.1
0.08
Depreciation
-4.57
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
0
Working capital
-0.02
-0.01
-0.1
-0.02
Other operating items
Operating
-9.58
-0.08
-0.22
0.05
Capital expenditure
-4.57
0
-0.25
-0.32
Free cash flow
-14.15
-0.08
-0.47
-0.26
Equity raised
22.32
22.47
22.72
22.55
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.3
0.28
0.13
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
8.46
22.67
22.37
22.29
