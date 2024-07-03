iifl-logo-icon 1
N2N Technologies Ltd Annually Results

15.69
(-4.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

7.86

2.13

2.55

200.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7.86

2.13

2.55

200.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.18

0.16

0.65

0.37

Total Income

8.04

2.29

3.19

200.58

Total Expenditure

23.75

2.19

3.57

185.44

PBIDT

-15.71

0.1

-0.37

15.14

Interest

0

0

0.04

2.45

PBDT

-15.71

0.1

-0.41

12.68

Depreciation

0.23

0.26

0.17

0.97

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

-0.02

0

1.25

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-15.93

-0.14

-0.58

10.47

Minority Interest After NP

-5.03

1.96

-0.04

1.88

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-10.9

4.16

4.87

8.59

Extra-ordinary Items

-15.22

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.32

4.16

4.87

8.59

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.47

9.45

10.96

37.4

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.41

4.41

4.41

2.79

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

27,82,086

27,82,086

10,87,020

Public Shareholding (%)

0

63.11

63.11

38.81

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

11,52,340

7,52,340

11,52,340

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

70.87

46.27

67.26

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

26.14

17.07

41.15

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

4,73,640

8,73,640

5,60,640

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

29.13

53.73

32.72

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

10.74

19.82

20.02

PBIDTM(%)

-199.87

4.69

-14.5

7.56

PBDTM(%)

-199.87

4.69

-16.07

6.33

PATM(%)

-202.67

-6.57

-22.74

5.22

