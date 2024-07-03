N2N Technologies Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
7.86
2.13
2.55
200.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.86
2.13
2.55
200.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.18
0.16
0.65
0.37
Total Income
8.04
2.29
3.19
200.58
Total Expenditure
23.75
2.19
3.57
185.44
PBIDT
-15.71
0.1
-0.37
15.14
Interest
0
0
0.04
2.45
PBDT
-15.71
0.1
-0.41
12.68
Depreciation
0.23
0.26
0.17
0.97
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
-0.02
0
1.25
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-15.93
-0.14
-0.58
10.47
Minority Interest After NP
-5.03
1.96
-0.04
1.88
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-10.9
4.16
4.87
8.59
Extra-ordinary Items
-15.22
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.32
4.16
4.87
8.59
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.47
9.45
10.96
37.4
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.41
4.41
4.41
2.79
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
27,82,086
27,82,086
10,87,020
Public Shareholding (%)
0
63.11
63.11
38.81
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
11,52,340
7,52,340
11,52,340
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
70.87
46.27
67.26
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
26.14
17.07
41.15
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
4,73,640
8,73,640
5,60,640
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
29.13
53.73
32.72
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
10.74
19.82
20.02
PBIDTM(%)
-199.87
4.69
-14.5
7.56
PBDTM(%)
-199.87
4.69
-16.07
6.33
PATM(%)
-202.67
-6.57
-22.74
5.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.