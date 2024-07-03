SectorIT - Software
Open₹16.5
Prev. Close₹16.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.81
Day's High₹16.5
Day's Low₹15.7
52 Week's High₹33
52 Week's Low₹16.4
Book Value₹14.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.07
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.23
3.23
3.23
3.23
Preference Capital
0.79
0.79
0.79
0.79
Reserves
1.58
1.55
1.52
6.17
Net Worth
5.6
5.57
5.54
10.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-4.99
-0.07
-0.1
0.08
Depreciation
-4.57
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
0
Working capital
-0.02
-0.01
-0.1
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
423.09
-18.85
-18.92
-42.78
EBIT growth
6,147.42
-21.11
-223.73
-219.81
Net profit growth
6,147.42
-34.01
-247.92
-102.78
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
7.86
2.13
2.55
200.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.86
2.13
2.55
200.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.18
0.16
0.65
0.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Rahul Shah
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Tushar Shah
Independent Director
Trupti Pandit
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Twinkle Upadhyaya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
The N2N Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of N2N Technologies Ltd is ₹5.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of N2N Technologies Ltd is 0 and 1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a N2N Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of N2N Technologies Ltd is ₹16.4 and ₹33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
N2N Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.73%, 3 Years at 31.84%, 1 Year at -27.57%, 6 Month at -29.40%, 3 Month at -19.98% and 1 Month at -17.00%.
