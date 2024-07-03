Summary

N2N Technologies Limited (Formerly known Visisth Mercantile Limited), incorporated in 1995 engages in the business of trading in shares and realty business. The Company and its affiliated companies started out as 1 person Professional Services Company in late 90s. After the dot com meltdown in 2000, it made a contrarian move and hired talented IT professionals from around the globe. N2N is presently an emerging leader in the next generation of IT Professional Services and Consulting companies. It defines, designs, and delivers technology-enabled business solutions that help Global 2000, SMEs as well startup companies win in a competitive landscape. It also provides a complete range of services by leveraging their domain and business expertise and strategic alliances with leading technology providers.The portfolio span Professional and Staff Augmentation Services, business and technology consulting, application services, systems integration, product engineering, custom software development, maintenance, re-engineering, independent testing and validation services, IT infrastructure services. It has a global footprint with offices and development centers in USA, Canada, India and Middle East.As IT professional solutions has been a core business for the Company, it invested heavily in building a practice that clients have come to expect nothing but the best. It started by hiring, training and developing the best recruiters in the industry who work with hiring managers and human r

