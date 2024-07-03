iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

N2N Technologies Ltd Share Price

15.7
(-4.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:47:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.5
  • Day's High16.5
  • 52 Wk High33
  • Prev. Close16.5
  • Day's Low15.7
  • 52 Wk Low 16.4
  • Turnover (lac)0.81
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.44
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.07
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

N2N Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

16.5

Prev. Close

16.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.81

Day's High

16.5

Day's Low

15.7

52 Week's High

33

52 Week's Low

16.4

Book Value

14.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.07

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

N2N Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

arrow

N2N Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

N2N Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:11 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.11%

Foreign: 43.10%

Indian: 7.26%

Non-Promoter- 4.25%

Institutions: 4.25%

Non-Institutions: 45.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

N2N Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.23

3.23

3.23

3.23

Preference Capital

0.79

0.79

0.79

0.79

Reserves

1.58

1.55

1.52

6.17

Net Worth

5.6

5.57

5.54

10.19

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-4.99

-0.07

-0.1

0.08

Depreciation

-4.57

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

0

Working capital

-0.02

-0.01

-0.1

-0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

423.09

-18.85

-18.92

-42.78

EBIT growth

6,147.42

-21.11

-223.73

-219.81

Net profit growth

6,147.42

-34.01

-247.92

-102.78

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

7.86

2.13

2.55

200.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7.86

2.13

2.55

200.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.18

0.16

0.65

0.37

View Annually Results

N2N Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT N2N Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Rahul Shah

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Tushar Shah

Independent Director

Trupti Pandit

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Twinkle Upadhyaya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by N2N Technologies Ltd

Summary

N2N Technologies Limited (Formerly known Visisth Mercantile Limited), incorporated in 1995 engages in the business of trading in shares and realty business. The Company and its affiliated companies started out as 1 person Professional Services Company in late 90s. After the dot com meltdown in 2000, it made a contrarian move and hired talented IT professionals from around the globe. N2N is presently an emerging leader in the next generation of IT Professional Services and Consulting companies. It defines, designs, and delivers technology-enabled business solutions that help Global 2000, SMEs as well startup companies win in a competitive landscape. It also provides a complete range of services by leveraging their domain and business expertise and strategic alliances with leading technology providers.The portfolio span Professional and Staff Augmentation Services, business and technology consulting, application services, systems integration, product engineering, custom software development, maintenance, re-engineering, independent testing and validation services, IT infrastructure services. It has a global footprint with offices and development centers in USA, Canada, India and Middle East.As IT professional solutions has been a core business for the Company, it invested heavily in building a practice that clients have come to expect nothing but the best. It started by hiring, training and developing the best recruiters in the industry who work with hiring managers and human r
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the N2N Technologies Ltd share price today?

The N2N Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of N2N Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of N2N Technologies Ltd is ₹5.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of N2N Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of N2N Technologies Ltd is 0 and 1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of N2N Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a N2N Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of N2N Technologies Ltd is ₹16.4 and ₹33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of N2N Technologies Ltd?

N2N Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.73%, 3 Years at 31.84%, 1 Year at -27.57%, 6 Month at -29.40%, 3 Month at -19.98% and 1 Month at -17.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of N2N Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of N2N Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.37 %
Institutions - 4.25 %
Public - 45.38 %

QUICKLINKS FOR N2N Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.