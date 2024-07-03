N2N Technologies Ltd Summary

N2N Technologies Limited (Formerly known Visisth Mercantile Limited), incorporated in 1995 engages in the business of trading in shares and realty business. The Company and its affiliated companies started out as 1 person Professional Services Company in late 90s. After the dot com meltdown in 2000, it made a contrarian move and hired talented IT professionals from around the globe. N2N is presently an emerging leader in the next generation of IT Professional Services and Consulting companies. It defines, designs, and delivers technology-enabled business solutions that help Global 2000, SMEs as well startup companies win in a competitive landscape. It also provides a complete range of services by leveraging their domain and business expertise and strategic alliances with leading technology providers.The portfolio span Professional and Staff Augmentation Services, business and technology consulting, application services, systems integration, product engineering, custom software development, maintenance, re-engineering, independent testing and validation services, IT infrastructure services. It has a global footprint with offices and development centers in USA, Canada, India and Middle East.As IT professional solutions has been a core business for the Company, it invested heavily in building a practice that clients have come to expect nothing but the best. It started by hiring, training and developing the best recruiters in the industry who work with hiring managers and human resource teams to identify the best candidates who not only meet the technical qualifications but also have the soft skills, leadership qualities and emotional intelligence required to fit into client organizations. The Company complement recruiters with technical support to ensure all candidates are effectively tech checked before submission for client review. It screen consultants for technical competency, data accuracy and effective communication. N2N is a global SAP Services partner. By offering software, hardware, vertical solutions, consulting services, training, testing, development, application management and meeting end-user support and help desk requirements, the Company is a one-stop shop for many SAP customers worldwide.During the year 2012-13, Company changed its name from Visisth Mercantile Limited to N2N Technologies Limited and also altered the Object Clause in the Memorandum of Association of the Company to suit the business of the Company. In 2012-13, the Company made investments by way of purchasing 3,24,500 equity shares of DSR Infotech Private Limited, thus making it the subsidiary of the Company. M/s Leadsoft Softech Private Limited got merged with Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation. In terms of said Scheme, the Company allotted 13,41,400 equity shares of Rs.10/- each to the shareholders and Debenture holders of Leadsoft Softech Private Limited. In 2016-17, through the revised Scheme of Amalgamation, fresh allotment of 1,61,403 equity shares of Rs.10/- each and 7,85,129 Preference shares of Rs.10/- each to the Shareholders/Debenture holders of Leadsoft Softech Private Limited was made and 13,41,400 equity shares issued previously for the said amalgamation was cancelled.