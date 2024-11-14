iifl-logo-icon 1
N2N Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

14.91
(-4.97%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

N2N Technologies CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
N2N Technologies Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for approval and adoption of Unaudited financial results for half year and quarter ended September 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Quarterly Results Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved and adopted Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 accompanied with the Limited Review Report (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
N2N Technologies Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of DIrectors of the Company is scheduled on May 30 2024. Trading Window shall remain closed until end of June 2 2024 Board of Directors at its meeting held today has adopted audited financial results for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Meeting commenced time: 5 pm Meeting end time: 7.15 pm (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20244 Feb 2024
N2N Technologies Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial Results for the quarter ended December 2023 Board of Directors at its meeting held today as approved and adopted Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)

