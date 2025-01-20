Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
268.89
-16.36
-98.72
Op profit growth
1,368.88
-96.39
-106.87
EBIT growth
304.44
-73.21
-103.82
Net profit growth
-361.79
-14.55
-43.23
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-6.83
-1.71
-39.85
7.37
EBIT margin
-7.46
-6.81
-21.27
7.07
Net profit margin
-138.64
195.36
191.23
4.28
RoCE
-1.89
-0.4
-0.96
RoNW
-17.57
4.38
4.76
RoA
-8.78
2.89
2.15
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
37.4
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-25.24
8.84
10.66
27.21
Book value per share
17.96
52.38
55.26
95.71
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
1.71
P/CEPS
-1.9
3.39
3.9
2.35
P/B
2.67
0.57
0.75
0.66
EV/EBIDTA
-104.18
228.62
-62.07
4.38
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.33
-14.43
0
-10.62
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
199.37
1,232.94
4,614.69
Inventory days
0.92
5.99
7.87
Creditor days
-36.06
-167.51
-251.41
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
4.63
6.43
15.49
-5.77
Net debt / equity
2.05
0.6
0.18
1.8
Net debt / op. profit
-30.22
-380.79
-4.51
3.27
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.02
-1.7
-0.26
-80.94
Employee costs
-82.7
-62.79
-50.17
-4.93
Other costs
-24.09
-37.21
-89.42
-6.74
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.