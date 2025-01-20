iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

N2N Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

14.17
(-4.96%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:18:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR N2N Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

268.89

-16.36

-98.72

Op profit growth

1,368.88

-96.39

-106.87

EBIT growth

304.44

-73.21

-103.82

Net profit growth

-361.79

-14.55

-43.23

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-6.83

-1.71

-39.85

7.37

EBIT margin

-7.46

-6.81

-21.27

7.07

Net profit margin

-138.64

195.36

191.23

4.28

RoCE

-1.89

-0.4

-0.96

RoNW

-17.57

4.38

4.76

RoA

-8.78

2.89

2.15

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

37.4

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-25.24

8.84

10.66

27.21

Book value per share

17.96

52.38

55.26

95.71

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

1.71

P/CEPS

-1.9

3.39

3.9

2.35

P/B

2.67

0.57

0.75

0.66

EV/EBIDTA

-104.18

228.62

-62.07

4.38

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.33

-14.43

0

-10.62

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

199.37

1,232.94

4,614.69

Inventory days

0.92

5.99

7.87

Creditor days

-36.06

-167.51

-251.41

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

4.63

6.43

15.49

-5.77

Net debt / equity

2.05

0.6

0.18

1.8

Net debt / op. profit

-30.22

-380.79

-4.51

3.27

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.02

-1.7

-0.26

-80.94

Employee costs

-82.7

-62.79

-50.17

-4.93

Other costs

-24.09

-37.21

-89.42

-6.74

N2N Technologies : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR N2N Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.