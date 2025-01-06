iifl-logo-icon 1
Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4,180
(-4.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Naga Dhunseri FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

11.26

2.74

8.66

-2.58

Other operating items

Operating

11.26

2.74

8.66

-2.58

Capital expenditure

1.1

0

0

-0.06

Free cash flow

12.36

2.74

8.67

-2.65

Equity raised

153.5

129.09

118.58

109.52

Investing

7.56

-1.76

-1.33

2.42

Financing

-0.25

-0.55

0.5

0.46

Dividends paid

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.2

Net in cash

173.42

129.77

126.67

109.95

