Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd Quarterly Results

4,375
(4.67%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

3.74

8.89

3.36

11.98

8.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.74

8.89

3.36

11.98

8.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.49

10.07

0

0.01

9.86

Total Income

15.23

18.96

3.36

11.99

18.6

Total Expenditure

0.46

0.48

3.66

1.77

0.41

PBIDT

14.77

18.48

-0.3

10.22

18.19

Interest

0.12

0.12

0.09

0.12

0.12

PBDT

14.66

18.36

-0.38

10.09

18.07

Depreciation

0.12

0.12

0.13

0.13

0.13

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.95

0.26

0.18

0

0.85

Deferred Tax

1.08

0.65

-0.39

1.51

0.41

Reported Profit After Tax

11.5

17.33

-0.31

8.45

16.68

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

11.5

17.33

-0.31

8.45

16.68

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

11.5

17.33

-0.31

8.45

16.68

EPS (Unit Curr.)

115.04

173.33

-3.11

84.47

166.79

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1

1

1

1

1

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

394.91

207.87

-8.92

85.3

208.12

PBDTM(%)

391.97

206.52

-11.3

84.22

206.75

PATM(%)

307.48

194.93

-9.22

70.53

190.84

