Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3.74
8.89
3.36
11.98
8.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.74
8.89
3.36
11.98
8.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.49
10.07
0
0.01
9.86
Total Income
15.23
18.96
3.36
11.99
18.6
Total Expenditure
0.46
0.48
3.66
1.77
0.41
PBIDT
14.77
18.48
-0.3
10.22
18.19
Interest
0.12
0.12
0.09
0.12
0.12
PBDT
14.66
18.36
-0.38
10.09
18.07
Depreciation
0.12
0.12
0.13
0.13
0.13
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.95
0.26
0.18
0
0.85
Deferred Tax
1.08
0.65
-0.39
1.51
0.41
Reported Profit After Tax
11.5
17.33
-0.31
8.45
16.68
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
11.5
17.33
-0.31
8.45
16.68
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
11.5
17.33
-0.31
8.45
16.68
EPS (Unit Curr.)
115.04
173.33
-3.11
84.47
166.79
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1
1
1
1
1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
394.91
207.87
-8.92
85.3
208.12
PBDTM(%)
391.97
206.52
-11.3
84.22
206.75
PATM(%)
307.48
194.93
-9.22
70.53
190.84
