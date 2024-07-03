Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹4,395.85
Prev. Close₹4,374
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.31
Day's High₹4,395.85
Day's Low₹4,155.3
52 Week's High₹6,689
52 Week's Low₹2,012.6
Book Value₹2,950.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)418
P/E21.76
EPS201.01
Divi. Yield0.06
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
286.46
195.4
194.13
139.93
Net Worth
287.46
196.4
195.13
140.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
11.26
2.74
8.66
-2.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
29.07
10.95
6.24
7.14
2.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
29.07
10.95
6.24
7.14
2.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.56
63.21
69.18
53.81
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
C K Dhanuka
Independent Director
I K Kejriwal
Independent Director
G R Goenka
Non Executive Director
Aruna Dhanuka
Independent Director
Rajeev Rungta
Non Executive Director
MRIGANK DHANUKA
Independent Director
Rusha Mitra
Non Executive Director
BHARATI DHANUKA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nidhi Khaitan
Independent Director
BHANWAR LAL CHANDAK
Independent Director
Anil Bhutoria
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd
Summary
Naga Dhunseri Group Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Naga Hills Tea Co. Ltd. on 26 August, 1918. The Company was acquired by Dhunseri Group and the name was changed to Naga Dhunseri Holding Group Ltd. on 17th September, 1990. The name of the Company was further changed to Naga Dhunseri Group Limited under a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal, Calcutta on 7 March, 1995.The Late Shankar Lal Dhanuka, Founder of Dhunseri Group of Companies had acquired the Company Naga Hills Tea Co. Ltd. in 1961. The nature of business of the Company had undergone changes from time to time resulting in transfer of the Tea Gardens to erstwhile Dhunseri Tea & Industries Limited and substantial amount of investments in real estate and shares and securities were built up by the Company over the last several decades.Presently, the Company operates as an investment company and is registered as a Non Banking Finance Company with the Reserve Bank of India dated 13th April, 1998. The Companys principal business is dealing in Shares & Securities.
Read More
The Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4180 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd is ₹418.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd is 21.76 and 1.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd is ₹2012.6 and ₹6689 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.12%, 3 Years at 46.55%, 1 Year at 82.25%, 6 Month at 25.58%, 3 Month at 13.10% and 1 Month at -15.04%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.