Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd Share Price

4,180
(-4.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4,395.85
  • Day's High4,395.85
  • 52 Wk High6,689
  • Prev. Close4,374
  • Day's Low4,155.3
  • 52 Wk Low 2,012.6
  • Turnover (lac)6.31
  • P/E21.76
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2,950.61
  • EPS201.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)418
  • Div. Yield0.06
Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

4,395.85

Prev. Close

4,374

Turnover(Lac.)

6.31

Day's High

4,395.85

Day's Low

4,155.3

52 Week's High

6,689

52 Week's Low

2,012.6

Book Value

2,950.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

418

P/E

21.76

EPS

201.01

Divi. Yield

0.06

Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.13%

Foreign: 0.12%

Indian: 73.45%

Non-Promoter- 0.43%

Institutions: 0.43%

Non-Institutions: 25.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1

1

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

286.46

195.4

194.13

139.93

Net Worth

287.46

196.4

195.13

140.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

11.26

2.74

8.66

-2.58

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

29.07

10.95

6.24

7.14

2.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

29.07

10.95

6.24

7.14

2.16

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.56

63.21

69.18

53.81

0.01

Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

C K Dhanuka

Independent Director

I K Kejriwal

Independent Director

G R Goenka

Non Executive Director

Aruna Dhanuka

Independent Director

Rajeev Rungta

Non Executive Director

MRIGANK DHANUKA

Independent Director

Rusha Mitra

Non Executive Director

BHARATI DHANUKA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nidhi Khaitan

Independent Director

BHANWAR LAL CHANDAK

Independent Director

Anil Bhutoria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd

Summary

Naga Dhunseri Group Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Naga Hills Tea Co. Ltd. on 26 August, 1918. The Company was acquired by Dhunseri Group and the name was changed to Naga Dhunseri Holding Group Ltd. on 17th September, 1990. The name of the Company was further changed to Naga Dhunseri Group Limited under a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal, Calcutta on 7 March, 1995.The Late Shankar Lal Dhanuka, Founder of Dhunseri Group of Companies had acquired the Company Naga Hills Tea Co. Ltd. in 1961. The nature of business of the Company had undergone changes from time to time resulting in transfer of the Tea Gardens to erstwhile Dhunseri Tea & Industries Limited and substantial amount of investments in real estate and shares and securities were built up by the Company over the last several decades.Presently, the Company operates as an investment company and is registered as a Non Banking Finance Company with the Reserve Bank of India dated 13th April, 1998. The Companys principal business is dealing in Shares & Securities.
Company FAQs

What is the Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd share price today?

The Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4180 today.

What is the Market Cap of Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd is ₹418.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd is 21.76 and 1.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd is ₹2012.6 and ₹6689 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd?

Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.12%, 3 Years at 46.55%, 1 Year at 82.25%, 6 Month at 25.58%, 3 Month at 13.10% and 1 Month at -15.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.58 %
Institutions - 0.44 %
Public - 25.98 %

