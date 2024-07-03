iifl-logo-icon 1
Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd Company Summary

3,750
(-0.98%)
Jan 14, 2025|11:08:53 AM

Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd Summary

Naga Dhunseri Group Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Naga Hills Tea Co. Ltd. on 26 August, 1918. The Company was acquired by Dhunseri Group and the name was changed to Naga Dhunseri Holding Group Ltd. on 17th September, 1990. The name of the Company was further changed to Naga Dhunseri Group Limited under a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal, Calcutta on 7 March, 1995.The Late Shankar Lal Dhanuka, Founder of Dhunseri Group of Companies had acquired the Company Naga Hills Tea Co. Ltd. in 1961. The nature of business of the Company had undergone changes from time to time resulting in transfer of the Tea Gardens to erstwhile Dhunseri Tea & Industries Limited and substantial amount of investments in real estate and shares and securities were built up by the Company over the last several decades.Presently, the Company operates as an investment company and is registered as a Non Banking Finance Company with the Reserve Bank of India dated 13th April, 1998. The Companys principal business is dealing in Shares & Securities.

