|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the standalone & consolidated financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Naga Dhunseri Group Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Oct 2024
|2 Oct 2024
|Naga Dhunseri Group Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr Rajendra Kumar Gupta (DIN: 00012336) as an Additional Director (in the category of Non- Executive Independent Director) of the Company w.e.f. October 01, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (both Standalone & Consolidated) for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Naga Dhunseri Group Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 and to recommend dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2023-24 Naga Dhunseri Group Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (both standalone & consolidated) for the period ended December 31, 2023. Naga Dhunseri Group Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)
