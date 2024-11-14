iifl-logo-icon 1
Naga Dhunseri Group Ltd Board Meeting

Naga Dhunseri CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the standalone & consolidated financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Naga Dhunseri Group Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting1 Oct 20242 Oct 2024
Naga Dhunseri Group Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr Rajendra Kumar Gupta (DIN: 00012336) as an Additional Director (in the category of Non- Executive Independent Director) of the Company w.e.f. October 01, 2024.
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (both Standalone & Consolidated) for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Naga Dhunseri Group Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 and to recommend dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2023-24 Naga Dhunseri Group Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (both standalone & consolidated) for the period ended December 31, 2023. Naga Dhunseri Group Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

