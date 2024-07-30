To convene the 106th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Friday, 23rd August, 2024. Naga Dhunseri Group Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on August 23, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2024) Naga Dhunseri Group Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/08/2024) Naga Dhunseri Group Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on August 23, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/08/2024)