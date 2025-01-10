Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.37
9.37
9.37
9.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.71
-6.49
-6.69
-6.36
Net Worth
6.66
2.88
2.68
3.01
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.66
2.88
2.68
3.01
Fixed Assets
0.01
1.93
1.96
2.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.87
1.68
1.31
1.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.31
-0.79
-0.6
-0.35
Inventories
0
0.02
0.04
0.01
Inventory Days
2.06
Sundry Debtors
0.07
0.07
0.12
0.23
Debtor Days
47.43
Other Current Assets
5.53
0.14
0.22
0.29
Sundry Creditors
-0.12
-0.33
-0.45
-0.54
Creditor Days
111.35
Other Current Liabilities
-2.17
-0.69
-0.53
-0.34
Cash
1.48
0.06
0.02
0.04
Total Assets
6.67
2.88
2.69
3.01
