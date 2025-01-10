iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd Balance Sheet

45.68
(-2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.37

9.37

9.37

9.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.71

-6.49

-6.69

-6.36

Net Worth

6.66

2.88

2.68

3.01

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.66

2.88

2.68

3.01

Fixed Assets

0.01

1.93

1.96

2.14

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.87

1.68

1.31

1.18

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.31

-0.79

-0.6

-0.35

Inventories

0

0.02

0.04

0.01

Inventory Days

2.06

Sundry Debtors

0.07

0.07

0.12

0.23

Debtor Days

47.43

Other Current Assets

5.53

0.14

0.22

0.29

Sundry Creditors

-0.12

-0.33

-0.45

-0.54

Creditor Days

111.35

Other Current Liabilities

-2.17

-0.69

-0.53

-0.34

Cash

1.48

0.06

0.02

0.04

Total Assets

6.67

2.88

2.69

3.01

Nag. Agri Tech. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.