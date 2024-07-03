Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹47.58
Prev. Close₹46.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.94
Day's High₹47.58
Day's Low₹45.72
52 Week's High₹54.79
52 Week's Low₹8.55
Book Value₹7.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)44.58
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.37
9.37
9.37
9.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.71
-6.49
-6.69
-6.36
Net Worth
6.66
2.88
2.68
3.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.76
3.02
3.05
3.01
yoy growth (%)
-41.56
-0.79
1.13
50.25
Raw materials
0
-0.4
-0.19
-0.17
As % of sales
0.26
13.37
6.52
5.81
Employee costs
-0.19
-0.2
-0.18
-0.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.8
-0.37
-0.08
0.31
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.17
-0.18
-0.14
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.61
-0.43
0.12
-0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-41.56
-0.79
1.13
50.25
Op profit growth
726.92
-1,646.58
-97.03
-35.84
EBIT growth
385.55
357.09
-125.79
-46.79
Net profit growth
385.55
357.09
-125.79
-46.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
K V L N Raju
Non Executive Director
Rama Devi Numburi
Independent Non Exe. Director
K Soma Raju
Non Executive Director
N Viswanadha Raju
Independent Non Exe. Director
K Ravindra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chandni Vardani
Additional Director
N. Mahender Reddy
Additional Director
Chanchal Kedia
Reports by Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd
Summary
Nagarjuna Agri Tech was incorporated as Nagarjuna Health Products Pvt Ltd in Nov.87 to manufacture and deal in ayurvedic and herbal medicines. Till 1991, the company was into ayurvedic medicines on a leased land. Consequent to the Governments liberal economic policies and encouragement to floriculture, the company decided to discontinue the manufacturing of herbal and ayurvedic medicines and ventured into the field of floriculture. The company was renamed as Nagarjuna Agri Tech Pvt Ltd in Apr.94 and was subsequently converted into a public limited company in Jan.95. It was promoted by K V L N Raju. The Company is a forerunner in the field of FLORICULTURE i.e., cultivating and selling (local sales and exports) of Roses.The company set up a 100% EOU for cultivation and growth of 11.25 mln cutrose flowers pa in five green houses of one hectare each, for export. To part-finance the project, the company came out with a public issue of 46,20,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 462 lac, in Apr.96. It has an agreement with Stockhorst, Netherlands, for technical assistance. For marketing its products outside India, it has a marketing agreement with Florimex, Holland. Company has direct market in Singapore, Australia & Japan.Because of the Millenium the whole industry is going to have additional values in the auction, & countries like Kenya, Zimbabwe can send the flushes to the Holland auction houses in bigger quantites as demand for the flowers is going to b
The Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47.58 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd is ₹44.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd is 0 and 6.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd is ₹8.55 and ₹54.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.87%, 3 Years at 102.72%, 1 Year at 259.68%, 6 Month at 148.14%, 3 Month at 39.67% and 1 Month at 42.92%.
