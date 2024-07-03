iifl-logo-icon 1
Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd Share Price

47.58
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open47.58
  • Day's High47.58
  • 52 Wk High54.79
  • Prev. Close46.65
  • Day's Low45.72
  • 52 Wk Low 8.55
  • Turnover (lac)11.94
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7.39
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)44.58
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

47.58

Prev. Close

46.65

Turnover(Lac.)

11.94

Day's High

47.58

Day's Low

45.72

52 Week's High

54.79

52 Week's Low

8.55

Book Value

7.39

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

44.58

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.42%

Non-Promoter- 3.20%

Institutions: 3.19%

Non-Institutions: 65.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.37

9.37

9.37

9.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.71

-6.49

-6.69

-6.36

Net Worth

6.66

2.88

2.68

3.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.76

3.02

3.05

3.01

yoy growth (%)

-41.56

-0.79

1.13

50.25

Raw materials

0

-0.4

-0.19

-0.17

As % of sales

0.26

13.37

6.52

5.81

Employee costs

-0.19

-0.2

-0.18

-0.19

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.8

-0.37

-0.08

0.31

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.17

-0.18

-0.14

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.61

-0.43

0.12

-0.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-41.56

-0.79

1.13

50.25

Op profit growth

726.92

-1,646.58

-97.03

-35.84

EBIT growth

385.55

357.09

-125.79

-46.79

Net profit growth

385.55

357.09

-125.79

-46.79

No Record Found

Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

K V L N Raju

Non Executive Director

Rama Devi Numburi

Independent Non Exe. Director

K Soma Raju

Non Executive Director

N Viswanadha Raju

Independent Non Exe. Director

K Ravindra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chandni Vardani

Additional Director

N. Mahender Reddy

Additional Director

Chanchal Kedia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd

Summary

Nagarjuna Agri Tech was incorporated as Nagarjuna Health Products Pvt Ltd in Nov.87 to manufacture and deal in ayurvedic and herbal medicines. Till 1991, the company was into ayurvedic medicines on a leased land. Consequent to the Governments liberal economic policies and encouragement to floriculture, the company decided to discontinue the manufacturing of herbal and ayurvedic medicines and ventured into the field of floriculture. The company was renamed as Nagarjuna Agri Tech Pvt Ltd in Apr.94 and was subsequently converted into a public limited company in Jan.95. It was promoted by K V L N Raju. The Company is a forerunner in the field of FLORICULTURE i.e., cultivating and selling (local sales and exports) of Roses.The company set up a 100% EOU for cultivation and growth of 11.25 mln cutrose flowers pa in five green houses of one hectare each, for export. To part-finance the project, the company came out with a public issue of 46,20,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 462 lac, in Apr.96. It has an agreement with Stockhorst, Netherlands, for technical assistance. For marketing its products outside India, it has a marketing agreement with Florimex, Holland. Company has direct market in Singapore, Australia & Japan.Because of the Millenium the whole industry is going to have additional values in the auction, & countries like Kenya, Zimbabwe can send the flushes to the Holland auction houses in bigger quantites as demand for the flowers is going to b
Company FAQs

What is the Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd share price today?

The Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47.58 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd is ₹44.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd is 0 and 6.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd is ₹8.55 and ₹54.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd?

Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.87%, 3 Years at 102.72%, 1 Year at 259.68%, 6 Month at 148.14%, 3 Month at 39.67% and 1 Month at 42.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.42 %
Institutions - 3.20 %
Public - 65.38 %

Information
Financials
Results
News
