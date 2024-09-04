|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|12 Sep 2024
|36th Annual General Meeting of members of M/s. Nagarjuna Agri-Tech Limited will be held on Saturday, the 28th day of September, 2024 at 10.30 A.M.(IST)through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) to transact the following businesses. Outcome of board meeting under regulations 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024) AGM Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)
