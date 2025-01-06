Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.8
-0.37
-0.08
0.31
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.17
-0.18
-0.14
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.61
-0.43
0.12
-0.06
Other operating items
Operating
-2.6
-0.97
-0.14
0.11
Capital expenditure
-8.1
0.24
-0.01
0.51
Free cash flow
-10.7
-0.73
-0.16
0.62
Equity raised
-9.12
-8.42
-8.35
-9.04
Investing
0.01
0.04
0.04
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-19.82
-9.12
-8.47
-8.42
