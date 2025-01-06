iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

47.58
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd

Nag. Agri Tech. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.8

-0.37

-0.08

0.31

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.17

-0.18

-0.14

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.61

-0.43

0.12

-0.06

Other operating items

Operating

-2.6

-0.97

-0.14

0.11

Capital expenditure

-8.1

0.24

-0.01

0.51

Free cash flow

-10.7

-0.73

-0.16

0.62

Equity raised

-9.12

-8.42

-8.35

-9.04

Investing

0.01

0.04

0.04

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-19.82

-9.12

-8.47

-8.42

Nag. Agri Tech. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.