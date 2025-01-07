Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.76
3.02
3.05
3.01
yoy growth (%)
-41.56
-0.79
1.13
50.25
Raw materials
0
-0.4
-0.19
-0.17
As % of sales
0.26
13.37
6.52
5.81
Employee costs
-0.19
-0.2
-0.18
-0.19
As % of sales
11.03
6.9
5.97
6.35
Other costs
-3.17
-2.6
-2.65
-2.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
179.6
86.14
87.08
73.77
Operating profit
-1.6
-0.19
0.01
0.42
OPM
-90.9
-6.42
0.41
14.05
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.17
-0.18
-0.14
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0.08
0.03
Profit before tax
-1.8
-0.37
-0.08
0.31
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.8
-0.37
-0.08
0.31
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.8
-0.37
-0.08
0.31
yoy growth (%)
385.55
357.09
-125.79
-46.79
NPM
-101.89
-12.26
-2.66
10.43
