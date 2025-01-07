iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

48.53
(2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.76

3.02

3.05

3.01

yoy growth (%)

-41.56

-0.79

1.13

50.25

Raw materials

0

-0.4

-0.19

-0.17

As % of sales

0.26

13.37

6.52

5.81

Employee costs

-0.19

-0.2

-0.18

-0.19

As % of sales

11.03

6.9

5.97

6.35

Other costs

-3.17

-2.6

-2.65

-2.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

179.6

86.14

87.08

73.77

Operating profit

-1.6

-0.19

0.01

0.42

OPM

-90.9

-6.42

0.41

14.05

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.17

-0.18

-0.14

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0.08

0.03

Profit before tax

-1.8

-0.37

-0.08

0.31

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.8

-0.37

-0.08

0.31

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.8

-0.37

-0.08

0.31

yoy growth (%)

385.55

357.09

-125.79

-46.79

NPM

-101.89

-12.26

-2.66

10.43

Nag. Agri Tech. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.