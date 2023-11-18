|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|26 Oct 2023
|11 Dec 2023
|Financial results To convene extra ordinary general meeting of the company to be held through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) on Monday, the 4th day of December, 2023. The venue of the AGM shall be deemed to be the Registered Office of the Company. Re-Scheduling of Nagarjuna Agri-tech Limited Extra Ordinary General Meeting NAGARJUNA AGRI TECH LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. EGM Notice (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/11/2023) EGM 11/12/2023 (Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 20.11.2023) Outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting EGM Scrutinizer Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/12/2023)
