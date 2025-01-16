|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 Jan 2025
|11 Jan 2025
|NAGARJUNA AGRI TECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the subject cited this is to inform the Exchange that meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Nagarjuna Agri Tech Limited will be held on Thursday the 16th day of January 2025 at 03.30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at 56 Nagarjuna Hills Panjagutta Hyderabad Telangana 500082 to consider the following: 1. Induction of new directors and Resignation of existing of directors of the Company 2. Appointment & Resignation of Company Secretary & compliance officer of the Company. 3. Reconstitution of committees of the Company 4. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|1 Nov 2024
|NAGARJUNA AGRI TECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 2. Limited Review Report for quarter ended 30.09.2024 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Board Meeting Outcome (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|NAGARJUNA AGRI TECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of New Independent Director of the Company. 2. Re-Constitution of Committees of the Company. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of board meeting under regulations 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) regulations, 2015 Reconstitution of Committee of the Board of Directors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|NAGARJUNA AGRI TECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 2. Limited Review Report for quarter ended 30.06.2024 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Board Meeting outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|NAGARJUNA AGRI TECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 3103.2024 2. Audit Report for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|NAGARJUNA AGRI TECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approval of un audited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 Board Meeting Outcome Appointment of Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
