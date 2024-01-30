3:2 Right Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that NAGREEKA EXPORTS LTD. has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE NAGREEKA EXPORTS LTD. (521109) RECORD DATE 30.01.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 03 (Three) Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each for cash at a premium of Rs.15/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 02 (Two) Equity Shares held* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 30/01/2024 DR-706/2023-2024 *Note: As per Terms of Payment : The full amount of the Issue Price being Rs.20/- per Rights Equity Share will be payable on application. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 24.01.2024)