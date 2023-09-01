|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|10 May 2023
|21 Sep 2023
|-
|0.15
|1.5
|Final
|Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held today on 10th May, 2023 have inter alia considered and approved the following matters Recommended Final dividend of Rs. 00.15 (Fifteen Paisa Only) i.e. 1.5% on the face value of per fully paid up Equity Share of Rs. 10.00 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. The payment of final dividend is subject to the approval of members of the Company at their ensuing Annual General Meeting Book Closure (Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 01.09.2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.