Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held today on 10th May, 2023 have inter alia considered and approved the following matters Recommended Final dividend of Rs. 00.15 (Fifteen Paisa Only) i.e. 1.5% on the face value of per fully paid up Equity Share of Rs. 10.00 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. The payment of final dividend is subject to the approval of members of the Company at their ensuing Annual General Meeting Book Closure (Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 01.09.2023)